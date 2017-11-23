Prep football: Cloquet seeks elite status

At least among larger schools, that had been akin to being the smartest kid at summer school. In other words, it wasn't worth much against outside competition.

In 2013, when the Lumberjacks advanced to state for the first time since 1987, they led 19-18 at halftime before Delano pulled away to win the Class AAAA quarterfinal 61-33. Their next two quarterfinal trips weren't nearly as close. Cloquet fell behind DeLaSalle 48-0 en route to a 55-21 loss in 2014 and was outmanned 42-7 a year ago by Benilde-St. Margaret's.

Beating back all comers in Section 7AAAA is one thing. Translating that into further success is something different altogether.

So when Cloquet absorbed Becker's best blow two weeks ago on the St. Cloud State campus and marched on, eyebrows were raised. Becker is a traditional power, a three-time state champ — including in 2014 and '15 — and the Lumberjacks left snowy Husky Stadium with a 36-21 victory.

"(Our confidence) skyrocketed after that," said senior Spencer Wehr, who rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns that night. "It was important that we don't get shut out the first round of state our senior year."

A win last week vs. South St. Paul at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where Cloquet led 21-14 before reeling off 19 straight points, has the Lumberjacks (12-0) playing in their first state football championship game since 1976. Their Prep Bowl opponent is Holy Angels Academy (11-1), and kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.

Opportunities like this don't come around very often for larger-school football teams in Northeastern Minnesota. Classifications have changed over the years, but maybe the closest comparisons are these three:

• Hermantown in 1981 vied for a title in the second-largest class (the Hawks fell 18-14 to St. Peter)

• Cloquet in 1976 lost to White Bear Lake 14-13 in overtime of the Class AA final, when that was the top class

• And Eveleth in 1973 defeated Willmar 28-18 to win Class A in 1973

Getting to the Vikings' $1.1 billion stadium was the Lumberjacks' goal all fall. Now they have a chance to make program history.

"It's a dream come true," senior quarterback Tim Pokornowski said. "Ever since I was little I've been going to the Prep Bowl or watching it on TV."

Pokornowski doesn't have to watch this time around. Instead, he and his 20 senior teammates will cap their prep careers on Minnesota's biggest stage. If last week was any indication, they will do so in front of thousands of purple-clad fans. During practice Monday at Esko, players and coaches alike said one of the coolest aspects of this postseason run has been the overwhelming community support.

That excitement has manifested itself in myriad ways — full fan buses, hundreds of axe-bearing T-shirts sold, catered meals, school groups rearranging their own schedules so they can attend games and huge, amped-up crowds.

"That was one of my favorite parts about (the win over South St. Paul), was standing on that field in that facility, looking around and looking up in the stands, and just seeing all the people from Cloquet that came down to support us," Cloquet coach Tom Lenarz said. "It was really magical. I get goose bumps just talking about it right now."

Lenarz was a senior linebacker at Blaine when the Bengals won a state championship in 1988.

Holy Angels comes in on a six-game winning streak. The Stars narrowly survived the semifinals, clipping Winona 26-22. Lenarz likened them to Becker, though maybe a little quicker.

In sticking with the script, few folks south of Hinckley will give the plucky Lumberjacks a chance today. They weren't supposed to get past the quarterfinals, and they certainly weren't expected to rout the Packers.

"These guys have been strangely confident the whole time, and I mean that in a good way," Lenarz said. "It's one of those things where, when you're a smaller school from northern Minnesota and the newspapers in the Cities tell you that you're not going to win, and a lot of the message boards and chat rooms that these guys look at tell you you're not going to win ... they have just been absolutely unfazed by any of that."

For good reason.

A supersized senior class, which went undefeated as freshmen, is oozing with talent. Pokornowski, Wehr and lineman Dylan Lauer are among those being recruited by NSIC schools, while speedy back Aahsan Maigag will run track at Minnesota State-Mankato.

Cloquet followed a dominant regular season by winning two section playoff games — over Hermantown and North Branch — by a combined 89-33. And the Lumberjacks kept the good times rolling upon reaching state.

"It's surreal," Maigag said. "Just being able to do something that Cloquet hasn't done for 41 years is crazy."

If the past two weeks have taught the Lumberjacks anything, it's that they belong.

"We think we're up there with any team in the state in 4A," senior lineman Bryce Turnbull said.

CLOQUET (12-0) VS. HOLY ANGELS ACADEMY (11-1)

What: Class AAAA championship

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

TV: Me-TV Ch. 10.2

Radio: WKLK-AM 1230/WKLK-FM 96.5