The first and third games lost by the Raiders (9-0) on Tuesday were the first games they'd dropped all season.

Claire Vekich led Greenway with 18 kills, while Hannah Goggleye had team-highs of seven ace serves and eight blocks. Drew Faust also pitched in 12 kills.

The Hawks received a strong defensive effort from Megan Nelson, who had 40 digs.

Moose Lake-Willow River 3, Cloquet 2

DonnaMae Smith fueled the Rebels' offense with 36 set assists in a come-from-behind 24-26, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 15-5 win at home.

Maddie Olson led the Rebels with 14 kills, plus four blocks. Josie Steen had four blocks for the Lumberjacks.

GIRLS SOCCER

Duluth Marshall 3, Duluth Denfeld 0

Baamlak Haugen's hat trick led the Hilltoppers in a Lake Superior Conference tilt under the lights at Public Schools Stadium, with Victoria Thorson assisting on the first and third goals.