Prep report: Greenway rallies past Hermantown, remains unbeaten
The Greenway volleyball team bent for the first time all season Tuesday, but didn't break in a five-game 23-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 15-13 victory at Hermantown.
The first and third games lost by the Raiders (9-0) on Tuesday were the first games they'd dropped all season.
Claire Vekich led Greenway with 18 kills, while Hannah Goggleye had team-highs of seven ace serves and eight blocks. Drew Faust also pitched in 12 kills.
The Hawks received a strong defensive effort from Megan Nelson, who had 40 digs.
Moose Lake-Willow River 3, Cloquet 2
DonnaMae Smith fueled the Rebels' offense with 36 set assists in a come-from-behind 24-26, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 15-5 win at home.
Maddie Olson led the Rebels with 14 kills, plus four blocks. Josie Steen had four blocks for the Lumberjacks.
GIRLS SOCCER
Duluth Marshall 3, Duluth Denfeld 0
Baamlak Haugen's hat trick led the Hilltoppers in a Lake Superior Conference tilt under the lights at Public Schools Stadium, with Victoria Thorson assisting on the first and third goals.