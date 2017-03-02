But it takes three periods to beat the Hawks. Nobody has accomplished that since the second day of December.

Red-hot Hermantown survived Greenway's opening punches, found its groove and rolled to a 5-1 win, the Hawks' 26th in a row.

Hermantown (26-1-1) is headed back to the state tournament — an occurrence that's become as common in March as the Ides. That doesn't diminish its significance.

"It's always sweet," Hawks coach Bruce Plante said after the familiar round of team photos on the Amsoil ice. "That's the whole goal — to get to the state tournament."

Few doubted that outcome entering Wednesday, but Greenway (18-8-1) parlayed perfect hockey into whispers of a potential shocker. The Raiders didn't muster many shots on goal — 16 total — but of their six in the first period, two or three were terrific looks that required Hermantown to lean on senior goalie Cade McEwen.

If one of those gets past McEwen, who knows, maybe it changes the complexion.

Instead, it was Ryan Sandelin breaking through. Late in the first, Jesse Jacques skated in on the left side and looked like he was going to carry the puck behind the net before dropping it back for Sandelin, who banged home the first goal with less than two minutes remaining in the opening frame.

"Really tough to give one up late in the period," Clafton said. "That can come back to haunt you."

It sure can.

In the second, Jacques picked up where he left off in last year's section title game, when he notched a hat trick. The senior made it 2-0 when he collected a rebound in the right faceoff circle, wheeled and flung a wrist shot past Raiders goalie Austin Anick. Late in the second, Jacques won a draw against Bay Zuehlke, slipped the puck through Zuehlke's legs, and registered his second goal for a 3-0 Hermantown lead.

Jacques, his untamed red hair in fine postseason form, relishes playing at Amsoil this time of year.

"I love the atmosphere, I love the ice and I love the playoff experience," he said. "Playoff hockey brings out the best in me."

Said Sandelin: "He loves big games. He's always been clutch."

Greenway relied on its forecheck and, even with the puck in Hermantown's zone, planted three players on the blue line. The Raiders' strategy was evident from the outset: Keep this one close. And they did for much of the night, trailing just 3-0 going into the third period, but the Hawks' three-line depth is tough to combat. As Clafton said, they don't quit.

He referenced Tyler Watkins' third-period tally in making his point. Immediately after serving the game's first penalty, Logan Judnick came out of the box and took the puck in all alone on Anick. His attempt was denied, but Tyler Watkins' follow-up wasn't, and the Hawks were rolling toward St. Paul.

"They come in waves," Clafton said. "They come, they compete. You have to tip your hat to them."

Here's the cold, hard reality for Hermantown opponents: They can do just about everything right and still have nothing to show for it. Big defenseman Dylan Samberg, as he did multiple times Wednesday, is there to negate any breakdowns that transpire in front of him. The same can be said for fellow blueliners like Dawson Pietrusa and Darian Gotz. And if the defense falters, well, Frank Brimsek finalist McEwen is there to bail everybody out.

McEwen made 15 saves, the only blemish Nikolai Rajala's deflection of a Blake Trboyevich shot from just inside the blue line 6:17 into the third that made it 4-1. In years past, McEwen was one of the Hawks coming off the bench to mob goalie Luke Olson. Wednesday, he was the one being mobbed. It was a different feeling.

"I was part of the team, I was wearing the sweater, but it's different when you're playing," McEwen said.

Plante said the Hawks went into a "little bit of a panic mode the middle of the first period," before regrouping. This is a team that isn't accustomed to being tested.

"They came hard," Plante said of the Raiders. "They're physical, tough kids. I was really impressed with them, that's for sure."

Likewise, Plante was impressed with his team. What's not to like? Hermantown, which amassed a 44-16 advantage in shots on goal, reached its eighth straight state tournament, and has a chance to defend the championship it claimed a year ago. The Hawks' only loss this year came against 10-win Wayzata, which stunned Edina in Wednesday's Section 6AA final.

The Hawks, ranked first in Class A most of the winter, should earn the top seed next week at state and thus play at 6 p.m. on March. 8.

Greenway 0-0-1—1

Hermantown 1-2-2—5

First period — 1. H, Ryan Sandelin (Jesse Jacques, Dylan Kolquist), 15:12.

Second period — 2. H, Jacques (Dawson Pietrusa, Sandelin), 1:44; 3. H, Jacques, 14:51.

Third period — 4. H, Tyler Watkins (Logan Judnick, Matt Valure), 3:43; 5. G, Nikolai Rajala (Blake Trboyevich, Dylan Carlson), 6:17; 6. H, Watkins (Jacques, Dylan Samberg), 8:25 (pp).

Saves — Cade McEwen, H, 15; Austin Anick, G, 39.