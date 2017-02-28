Where: Amsoil Arena

Outlook: Talk of Hermantown induces talk of streaks: 25 straight wins, seven straight state tournaments, nine consecutive section final appearances. A year ago, the Hawks clipped Greenway 2-1 in the regular season only to clobber the Raiders 9-0 in the section semifinals. Things weren’t nearly as close this time around. Hermantown overwhelmed Greenway 11-2 on Jan. 3, when Ryan Sandelin (30 goals, 39 assists, 69 points) scored four times. Sandelin headlines a relentless offense, but he’s not alone. Jesse Jacques (24-30—54), Matt Valure (23-23—46) and Tyler Watkins (17-25—42) are similarly capable of taking over games. Dylan Kolquist (15-9—24) and Logan Judnick (13-5—18), meanwhile, have combined for 28 goals. Then there’s defenseman Dylan Samberg (10-19—29), like Sandelin a Mr. Hockey finalist. Samberg also was announced Tuesday as a candidate for the Reed Larson Award, given annually to the state’s best senior defender. The top-seeded Hawks called off the dogs in the third period of a 9-0 semifinal win over Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl on Saturday. Coach Bruce Plante has 543 career victories. … The Raiders are in their first section title game since 2001. In between, the program nearly disappeared via apathy and dwindling participation. But it survived, and now it’s thriving. Third-seeded Greenway upset second-seeded Hibbing-Chisholm in Saturday’s semifinals to give the Raiders back-to-back wins over their Iron Range Conference rival, following a 21-game losing streak. During its current six-game winning streak, Greenway has defeated No. 13 St. Paul Johnson, No. 4 St. Paul Academy and the ninth-ranked Bluejackets. Taylor Lantz (28-37—65) is the offensive leader. Casadonte Lawson (21-16—37), just a sophomore, is next.

TV: WDIO Ch. 10

Radio: WKLK-FM 96.5

Quotable:

• “I’m sick and tired of Hermantown. You can say that, but you know what? It’s not in that way. Honestly, I have a lot of respect for their program. They’ve earned everything they get. Everybody talks about single-A, double-A, but at the end of the day it means more to beat a good hockey team. And I think having them in single-A raises the bar and it makes our whole area better.” — Greenway coach Grant Clafton

• “We want to get to the state tournament, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to get there.” — Lantz