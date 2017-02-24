Prep boys hockey preview: Superior at Hudson

Outlook: Superior slid into the postseason on a four-game losing streak before flipping the switch, as the Spartans so often do. They’ve outscored two playoff opponents by a combined 13-2 to reach the doorstep of their 38th Wisconsin state tournament. They met Hudson twice in January, losing 3-2 and tying 1-1. Sophomore Taylor Burger (13-16—29) and junior Max Plunkett (13-13—26) are tied for the goal-scoring lead. Sophomore Tyler Nelson (8-24—32) leads in assists. Junior goalie Caden Welch (11-9-2, 2.66, .894) has been a workhorse for Superior, which followed its 13th state championship in 2015 by going 4-21-1 last year. … Hudson has won 10 in a row since the tie against Superior. Twelve of the Raiders’ victories have been shutouts, including 13-0 and 10-0 blowouts in the playoffs. Junior forward Aaron Grounds (26-16—42) and senior blueliner Chase Blackmun (14-33—47) highlight a potent offense.