Where: Amsoil Arena

Outlook: Duluth East has had the Lumberjacks’ number this winter, as evidenced by 5-0 and 5-1 victories. The second-seeded Greyhounds’ death grip atop 7AA ended in last year’s section final vs. Grand Rapids, following seven straight titles. They are 16-9 all-time in the playoffs against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, according to East hockey historian Karl Schuettler. These teams’ last meeting in the postseason came in 2013, when the Greyhounds posted a 3-0 shutout in the semifinals. Before that, the Lumberjacks were victorious in 2006 and 2008, also in the semis. This East squad is much like its recent predecessors in that the offense is balanced. First-liners Ian Mageau (9-26—35), Garrett Worth (19-13—32) and Ryder Donovan (10-22—32) lead the way. Mageau and Worth are juniors; Donovan is a sophomore. Sophomore forward Hunter Paine has added 21 assists, with four coming in the first showdown with CEC, on Dec. 15 at Heritage Center. … The Lumberjacks survived the “it’s tough to beat a team three times in one season” trap Tuesday vs. Duluth Marshall in the quarterfinals. Now, they’ll try to lend merit to the saying. No. 3 CEC is 9-3 over its past 12, though the Lumberjacks will have to take better care of the puck today than they did while clipping the Hilltoppers in double overtime. Senior forward Dylan Johnson (21-18—39) heads the CEC attack. Behind him are a pair of sophomores — forward Landon Langenbrunner (15-18—33) and defenseman Dane Stoyanoff (3-19—22).

Radio: WKLK-FM 96.5

Quotable: “Any time we can play Duluth East it’s a gift. I hate playing them, but I love playing them because it’s East — they’re our rivals. It’s always a good game, always a gritty game.” — CEC sophomore Andy Acers, who set up Tuesday’s game-winner in double OT