Prep boys hockey preview: Elk River vs. Grand Rapids

Where: Amsoil Arena

Outlook: Is this the year Elk River exorcises its Amsoil Arena demons? The top-seeded Elks look every bit like the top team in the section, but they haven’t played their best hockey in Duluth in years past. That includes last year’s semifinals, when Duluth East scored the game’s first four goals en route to a 6-3 victory that doubled as ex-NHLer Gordie Roberts’ last appearance on Elk River’s bench. Roberts’ replacement, Ben Gustafson, has the Elks on a roll. Ranked third in the state, they have won eight in a row. Today’s contest pits future St. Cloud State teammates Nick Perbix of Elk River and Grand Rapids’ Micah Miller against each other. Senior defenseman Perbix (12 goals, 33 assists, 45 points) is a Mr. Hockey finalist and anchors an air-tight blue line. His brother, sophomore forward Jack Perbix (15-22—37), is a Notre Dame commit. Benton Maass (8-25—33), another senior defender, is headed to New Hampshire. The Elks have allowed two goals or fewer in 20 of 26 games. … Which Grand Rapids team will show up today? The supremely gifted club that defeated Edina and Eden Prairie while starting 7-0? Or the one that struggles to stay out of the penalty box? A 3-1 loss to Elk River on Dec. 17 commenced a 10-7-1 close to the regular season. Tuesday’s playoff opener against Andover, in which the Thunderhawks amassed a 51-14 advantage in shots on goal, shows they’re on the right track. Their Big Three of Miller (22-36—58), a Mr. Hockey finalist, and juniors Blake McLaughlin (16-34—50) and Gavin Hain (24-24—48) can change the complexion of a game in a flash. McLaughlin and Hain have committed to Minnesota and North Dakota, respectively. Junior goalies Gabe Holum (10-2-1 record, 2.13 goals-against average, .910 save percentage) and Zach Stejskal (7-5, 2.47, .920) have split time between the pipes. Holum started Tuesday.

Quotable: “You have to go through all the teams. You don’t want to back door into it. You want to beat the best if you want to be the best.” — Grand Rapids coach Trent Klatt on having to face the Elks in the semifinals instead of, potentially, the final after his team received the No. 4 seed