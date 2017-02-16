The speedy Miller tops the Thunderhawks, ranked 13th in Class AA, with 52 points, including 20 goals. Miller, who will play collegiately at St. Cloud State, gives Grand Rapids its third Mr. Hockey finalist over the past four seasons — winner Avery Peterson in 2014 and Mitchell Mattson a year ago.

Sandelin, meanwhile, will play at Minnesota State-Mankato. The son of Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin, Ryan Sandelin is a workhorse who has tallied 26 goals and 35 assists for 61 points.

His teammate, defenseman Dylan Samberg, is productive from the blue line both offensively and defensively. He has nine goals and 18 assists, and is drawing the attention of NHL clubs. Samberg will play at UMD. He and Sandelin follow in the footsteps of the Hawks’ 2016 Mr. Hockey finalist, Wyatt Aamodt.

Also announced this morning were the two finalists for the Frank Brimsek Award, given to the outstanding senior goalie. Class A No. 1 Hermantown is represented there, as well, with Cade McEwen joining Hill-Murray’s Jake Begley.

The winners will be announced the Sunday after the state tournament, on March 12.

Other Mr. Hockey candidates include Holy Family Catholic’s Matt Anderson, a UMD commit; Stillwater’s Noah Cates, another future Bulldog; Eden Prairie’s Nick Leivermann and Casey Mittelstadt; Delano’s Ben Meyers; St. Louis Park’s Bauer Neudecker; and Elk River’s Nick Perbix.