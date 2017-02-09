Prep report: Bird boosts Rebels into Section 7A semis

Bird now has 51 goals on the season. She scored the first three Thursday as the Rebels (20-5-1) took a while to get going. They eventually pulled away from a 3-0 lead after the second period.

Moose Lake advances to Saturday's semifinals at Miners Memorial Building in Virginia, where the Rebels will meet third-seeded Hibbing-Chisholm (15-10-1), a 6-1 winner over North Shore on Thursday, at 8 p.m. Saturday's first semifinal, at 6 p.m., will pit No. 1 Proctor-Hermantown (19-5-1) and No. 5 Duluth Marshall (6-17-3), which slipped past fourth-seeded International Falls in overtime Thursday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Duluth Denfeld 65, Proctor 48

Caleb Gibson (17 points) and Ben Gibson (15) helped the visiting Hunters avenge a last-second loss to the Rails on Jan. 7.

Denfeld (9-11), which won for the fourth time in five games, outscored Proctor (11-8) 31-20 in the second half to pull away for the Lake Superior Conference victory.

Duluth East 67, Bemidji 58

At one point this season, the Greyhounds were 1-6. That seems like an eternity ago now.

East, playing at home, received 19 points from Malique Goulet and 16 from Cody Carlson to win for the 12th time in its past 15 games and improve to 13-9.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hermantown 60, Duluth Marshall 50

The Hawks held off the upstart Hilltoppers and retained their LSC title by running through conference play undefeated (7-0).

They were led Thursday by Jordyn Thomas' 16 points and Taylor Vold's 13. Hermantown (18-3) has won six straight.

Marshall (16-4) had its eight-game winning streak snapped and dropped its first league game. The Hilltoppers entered the season on an 88-game LSC losing streak before starting 5-0.

Two Harbors 79, South Ridge 51

Ayla Lemke erupted for 46 points to break the Agates' single-game record of 44 set by Stacy Ruberg in 1995.

Lemke, a senior, added 14 rebounds and nine steals to help Two Harbors (15-4) cruise at home.