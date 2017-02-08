Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prep performances of the week

    By News Tribune on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:21 p.m.

    CarruthTRAVIS CARRUTH

    • Hibbing
    • Boys basketball
    • Matched teammate Luke Lundell’s week-old program record by making 12 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 78-43 Iron Range Conference win over Greenway
       

    HamlingHEAVEN HAMLING

    • Grand Rapids
    • Girls basketball
    • With a full season to spare, the junior surpassed Lisa Bildeaux as the Thunderhawks’ all-time scoring leader by tallying 30 points in a 73-52 victory at Pequot Lakes that pushed her career total to 1,855
       

    KirkpatrickCALEN KIRKPATRICK

    • Northwestern
    • Wrestling
    • 132-pound junior went over 100 career victories while claiming a conference title at Saturday’s Heart O’North tournament, where the two-time state qualifier was voted the HON’s most valuable wrestler
    Explore related topics:sportspreps
    Advertisement
    randomness