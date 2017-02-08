Prep performances of the week
TRAVIS CARRUTH
- Hibbing
- Boys basketball
- Matched teammate Luke Lundell’s week-old program record by making 12 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 78-43 Iron Range Conference win over Greenway
HEAVEN HAMLING
- Grand Rapids
- Girls basketball
- With a full season to spare, the junior surpassed Lisa Bildeaux as the Thunderhawks’ all-time scoring leader by tallying 30 points in a 73-52 victory at Pequot Lakes that pushed her career total to 1,855
CALEN KIRKPATRICK
- Northwestern
- Wrestling
- 132-pound junior went over 100 career victories while claiming a conference title at Saturday’s Heart O’North tournament, where the two-time state qualifier was voted the HON’s most valuable wrestler