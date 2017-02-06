Headlining the list is Hermantown sophomore Kendra Winberg, who was the second-highest state finisher from the Northland last year — only then-teammate McKenzie Bremel was better, in fifth place. Winberg's sister, Ashley Winberg, also has had a successful winter.

On the boys side, Hermantown junior Austin Danelski was fifth at last February's state meet. One spot behind him was East's Ryan Nordin. And another Winberg, Hermantown senior Tyler, was 10th.

Today's skiing starts at 10:05 a.m., with the second run scheduled for 1:35 p.m.