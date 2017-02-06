The Thunderhawks got 24 total points from Heaven Hamling. She scored 21 in the second half to match the Eskomos after halftime. Hannah DeMars finished with 13 points for Grand Rapids, which pushed its winning streak to 11 games. The Thunderhawks haven't lost since Jan. 3.

Mandi Dincau led Esko with 10 points.

Cromwell-Wright 82, Barnum 53

Chelsea Swatek had 21 points and Taya Hakamaki tallied 20 to lead the Cardinals to victory. Both finished with five 3-pointers.

Emily Miletich led the Bombers with 19 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wrenshall 77, Duluth Marshall 70

The Wrens received 36 points from Tyler Kelley, while Jack Schenk posted 32 for the Hilltoppers in a game that tightened in the second half.

Wrenshall, which finished 23-of-31 from the free-throw line, led by 11 at halftime.

Cloquet 77, Pine City 72

The Lumberjacks prevailed thanks to four players scoring in double figures, led by Tyler Moose and Joshua Bushey each scoring 18 points.

Bryce Turnbull finished with 17 points and Brandon Hill hit four shots from beyond the arc en route to 14 points.

Ely 79, Cherry 38

Patrick Vanderbeek hit nine 3-pointers to finish with 28 points in the Timberwolves' victory at Cherry. Vanderbeek's night was impressive, but not as impressive as the 12 3-pointers he made in a game earlier in the season.