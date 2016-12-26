Prep summaries
Girls hockey
Edina Classic
Eastview 0-1-1-0—2
Grand Rapids-Greenway 1-1-0-0—2
First period — 1. GRG, Sadie Peart (Maddy Illikainen, Megan Dulong), 16:45.
Second period — 2. E, Natalie Snodgrass, 7:41; 3. GRG, Peart (Dulong), 10:50.
Third period — 4. E, Mary Keating (Snodgrass), 10:50 (pp).
Overtime — No scoring.
Saves — Kaitlyn Pellicci, E, 25; Paige Hemphill, GRG, 22.
Schwan Cup
Gold Division
Proctor-Hermantown 1-3-2—6
Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 0-1-0—1
First period — 1. PH, Dehli Heikes (Kennedy Halverson), 15:18 (pp).
Second period — 2. SLPCR, Alyssa Brazier (Emma Murphy), 7:23; 3. PH, Callie Hoff (Brionna Stafne, Mikayla Kero), 7:46; 4. PH, Halverson (Talynn Miller), 10:55; 5. PH, Stafne, 15:53.
Third period — 6. PH, Hoff (Olyvia Opsahl, Kero), 3:45 (pp); 7. PH, Karie Lenard (Stafne, Jenna Reynolds), 10:03.
Saves — Ryan Gray, PH, 19; Sami Miller, SLPCR, 39.
Duluth 0-2-0—2
Lakeville North 0-1-3—4
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. D, Izzy Sutherland (Sydney Schuman, Ella Ierino), 0:46; 2. LN, Sydney Brodin, 1:03; 3. D, Schuman (Ierino, Ana Kunst), 9:30 (pp).
Third period — 4. LN, Erin Olson, 10:31 (pp); 5. LN, Maggie Flaherty (Jayden Neameyer, Lynne Freese), 12:17; 6. LN, Olson (Katie Winiecki, Flaherty), 16:04 (en).
Saves — Keelen Syck, D, 25; Kallie Schneider, LN, 25.
Silver Division
Moose Lake Area 1-1-2—4
Irondale 0-0-0—0
First period — 1. Lauren Pederson (Jessica Bird), 3:04.
Second period — 2. Pederson (Je. Bird, Sage Gerard), 10:05.
Third period — 3. Je. Bird (Jaime Bird, Gerard), 5:34; 4. Je. Bird (Gerard), 9:00 (pp).
Saves — Maddy Gamst, MLA, 8; Zoe Stegora-Peterson, I, 23.
Bronze Division
St. Cloud 0-0-0—0
Int’l Falls 0-0-1—1
First period — No scoring.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 1. Amber Tilander (Lexi Edwards), 11:19.
Saves — Emily Musielewicz, SC, 24; Grace Wegner, IF, 20.
National Division
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 0-0-0—0
Arrowhead 0-2-2—4
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. Cora Hougard (Mary Kremer), 0:10; 2. Ally Noles (Hannah Wilson), 3:42.
Third period — 3. Emma Serres (Kremer, Hougard), 12:31; 4. Maddie Noles (Mae Myers, Wilson), 16:01.
Saves — Sidney Hill, EG, 14; Emily Nettesheim, A, 30.