Her teammate, Erika Fox, might be even harder to track down, both on the race course and off.

These are fast girls on the go, and together, the CEC seniors give the Lumberjacks two of the best Nordic skiers in the state.

“I don’t get to see Anja too often, just because our schedules are pretty different,” Fox said. “But every now and then, we overlap at practice.”

Maijala finished third in the pursuit at last year’s state meet, while Fox was eighth. Mesabi East Area’s Anna Johnson was seventh — and they’re all back — giving you an idea of the Northland’s strength in this sport. Those three are all ranked in the Skinnyski.com Top 10 state rankings, while Proctor-Hermantown’s Hannah Bettendorf is eighth after taking 13th at state last year.

Duluth East and Ely, meanwhile, finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the team standings (keep in mind skiing is single class).

“Our section is a pretty tough section,” Fox said. “It makes it hard, but also good. It’s fun and more competitive that way. The state meet has some of the same girls from our section competing. There’s no way of telling how you’ll do at state. It depends how that day goes.”

Both Maijala and Fox are excellent students with similar interests. They’ve learned to prioritize. Fox will have earned about 30 college credits upon leaving high school. They’re standouts in cross country and track, with a combined 19 state meets between them.

“We trained quite a bit in the fall together, but if I see Erika now, it’s like one quick little pass,” Maijala said. “So it’s been a little different. These past two weeks have been hectic.”

Fox is the more polished skier, having started skiing at about age 3, and Maijala has learned from her teammate.

“When we get together, it’s always fun,” Maijala said. “We push each other, and Erika has certain things she is stronger at. Just watching her I’ll learn things from her. Even last year, right before sections we were skiing, and she taught me something that made skiing so much more efficient.”

Maijala and Fox are undecided on where they will go to college and what sports they will pursue.

Maijala definitely wants to keep skiing. Her ski training is different this year as she is focusing more on Junior National Qualifier races. Fox also competes in Junior National races but not to the point of Maijala this winter. Maijala, who has been working extensively with coach Ben Croft, has to compete in at least three prep meets to be eligible for sections. She plans on competing in five.

Having two skiers of that caliber gives you a great start to building a team, but the top four score, and that’s where the Lumberjacks will be looking to build depth.

“All these girls and teams are so good, it’s crazy, but if our girls get their minds set on it, hopefully they can take it up that one notch,” Maijala said.

Junior Franny Slater and seniors Sylvie Deters and Emma Waugh are among the Lumberjacks’ other top skiers, while Maijala sees potential in the junior varsity skiers if they keep working hard.

“I’ve been trying to help out the younger girls when I’ve been at ski team practice,” Maijala said. “So hopefully it will be more team success than individual success this year.”

But ultimately it will be Maijala and Fox leading the way, in different ways.

Maijala is chatty and outgoing while Fox is more plain spoken and reserved.

“We’re very different people, but we’re still friends,” Fox said.

Maijala competes for Cloquet in cross country and track, while Fox races for Carlton, so they compete against each other in those sports, though it doesn’t seem like that as they sometimes run or roller ski together. Their houses are about 10 minutes apart.

Maijala said being from different schools makes little difference, saying she strives to promote friendship wherever she competes.

“You meet some friends who could be lifelong friends,” Maijala said.

Fox agreed.

“Even the rest of the year, it still feels like we’re teammates,” Fox said.

BEST OF THE REST

The Nordic ski season got off to an OK start with snowfall, but that supply has dwindled with milder weather and some trails are starting to get a little beat up.

Duluth East is ranked second among girls teams with a deep squad featuring senior Ellie Hoffman, juniors Nora Vos and Sonja Long and sophomore Sophie Farrow. The Greyhounds boys return senior Eric Patterson and sophomore Samuel Chandler from their state-qualifying team.

Ely is ranked third and returns all its girls from its Section 7 championship team, including senior Erin Bianco, 17th at the state meet last year. The Ely boys are rebuilding after graduating three seniors who were key to their Section 7 championship team.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton has sophomore Aidan Ripp, who has looked strong in the early going, taking second at meets at Ely and Mount Itasca. Ripp is expected to compete in Utah over the holidays in a Nordic combined event, featuring ski jumping and Nordic skiing.

Proctor-Hermantown returns junior Hannah Bettendorf to lead its girls team and senior Nathan Bich to lead the boys. Coach Jim Vos said Spirit Mountain, where the team practices, has gotten the short end of snowfall this winter but that Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club has done a “fantastic job to preserve every flake.” It will take just a few inches of snowfall to get the trails in good condition again, but not the late December rain we’ve seen.

Mesabi East Area returns senior Anna Johnson to lead its girls team and Josh Jones to lead the boys. The program includes the Virginia area and Eveleth-Gilbert and has nine seniors, most of whom have competed since seventh or eighth grade. Both Jones and Johnson are thinking about skiing in college and are competing on the Junior National Qualifier circuit, with the goal of making the national championships in March at Lake Placid, N.Y. Jones’ first college choice is Wyoming-Laramie. Johnson, the daughter of coach Cheri Johnson, is still undecided but would like to go west, perhaps Colorado or Montana.

ALPINE

Hermantown has excellent boys and girls teams as long as the top four boys and girls finish their races, but for anyone who knows the world of Alpine skiing, that’s a big if. Among the girls are sophomore twins Ashley and Kendra Winberg, who took 14th at the state meet last year. Junior Austin Danelski and senior Tyler Winberg lead the boys after finishing fifth and 10th, respectively, helping the Hawks finish fourth as a team. Coach Michaela Borash has a pair of sons competing, sophomore Thomas and freshman Jack.

Duluth East returns senior Avery Plude to lead its girls team, and senior Ryan Nordin and junior Ryan Johnston to lead its boys team. Nordin finished sixth as an individual in 2015.

Cloquet returns sophomore Thomas Heren, who finished 12th at last year’s state meet.

Cook County-Silver Bay is coming off a strong year, with Logan Backstrom finishing 39th as a junior last year, while the girls won the Section 7 championship. That team had plenty of youth, with then freshman Sela Backstrom leading the way with a 42nd place finish at the state meet.