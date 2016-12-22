Duluth East skates past Duluth Marshall

Third-liners FitzGerald and Austin Jouppi combined for three goals and Kirk Meierhoff turned away 23 shots to power East’s 4-1 win in front of an overflow crowd that witnessed a scrappy performance from both teams.

Rivalry or not — and both coaches downplayed that word — this one felt like more than another run-of-the-mill regular-season affair in December. The Greyhounds (5-3), especially, were determined to avenge last season’s 4-0 blanking by Marshall in the teams’ first meeting since 1999.

“I tried not to think about that too much because it was kind of a down moment, losing to Marshall when we were supposed to kick the crap out of them,” senior goalie Meierhoff said.

Last year’s reunion was made possible when the Hilltoppers (3-4) opted up to Class AA. Thursday, East earned a bit of redemption.

Despite a determined start from Marshall, it was the Greyhounds nabbing the first two goals. FitzGerald and fellow sophomore Ryder Donovan tallied less than a minute apart midway through the first period. Rudy Erickson halved the Hilltoppers’ deficit by skating through the right faceoff circle and beating Meierhoff to the far side with a top-shelf wrister.

That goal came a minute after Donovan’s and suggested a shootout in the making. But after FitzGerald finished a mess in front of the net by jamming in his second of the night late in the period, things settled down.

For a team still trying to find its offensive stride — East has scored two goals or fewer in five of its eight games — production from all three lines is a necessity.

“That’s who we are,” Greyhounds coach Mike Randolph said. “We have to get it from everywhere.”

FitzGerald was happy to oblige. He was asked what the difference between Thursday and Tuesday’s 4-2 loss at Centennial loss was. No. 11 East also grabbed an early 2-0 lead that night before faltering against the Cougars. FitzGerald credited the Greyhounds’ forecheck against Marshall.

“That’s our game,” FitzGerald said. “Get to every puck and win every battle.”

Said Randolph: “There were some heavy hits out there — that was a heavy game. Nowhere to hide.”

Following a swift and scoreless second period, Jouppi capitalized on some slick puck movement and buried a Hunter Paine feed early in the third.

After a 1-3 start against a challenging slate, Marshall entered Thursday on a modest two-game winning streak. The Hilltoppers have been competitive each time out, whether it was an overtime loss at Benilde-St. Margaret’s or matching 3-1 setbacks against Minnetonka and Hermantown, but now it’s about sealing the deal. They jumped on East, but couldn’t take advantage of their chances as Meierhoff settled in. Hilltoppers coach Brendan Flaherty called it “learning how to win.”

“I felt like we didn’t score on some of those opportunities early in the first, then they popped two quick ones on us,” Flaherty said. “We had a few guys that just weren’t quite on their game tonight, and to beat a team like that everything has to go your way.”

East now gets a nine-day break before traveling to Blaine on New Year’s Eve. Marshall, meanwhile, hosts the Hilltopper Holiday Classic starting Tuesday at Mars Lakeview.

Thursday offered an about-face for Meierhoff. He struggled in last December’s loss to the Hilltoppers, stopping just 14 shots. He feels fresher this time around.

After getting a few spot starts as a sophomore, Meierhoff was the Greyhounds’ undisputed No. 1 goaltender a year ago. This winter, he’s shared time with sophomore Lukan Hanson. He says he prefers the current setup; it keeps him sharp.

“It’s actually really nice to have a break once in a while,” Meierhoff said. “Last year it got really tiring starting every night. He’s always pushing me.”

Duluth East 3-0-1—4

Duluth Marshall 1-0-0—1

First period — 1. DE, Jack FitzGerald (Austin Jouppi, Will Fisher), 7:40; 2. DE, Ryder Donovan (Ian Mageau), 8:35; 3. DM, Rudy Erickson (Joe Liberty), 9:30; 4. DE, FitzGerald (Jouppi), 15:32.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 5. DE, Jouppi (Hunter Paine), 4:34.

Saves — Kirk Meierhoff, DE, 23; Alex Busick, DM, 23.