Prep report: CEC cruises past Virginia-MIB in boys hockey

Conklin scored the first two goals within a 29-second span of the first period, and the Lumberjacks went on to outshoot the Blue Devils 37-12.

Greenway 3, Hibbing-Chisholm 2

Spencer Potter broke a 2-2 tie at the 9:48 mark of the third period as the Raiders overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat the Bluejackets in an Iron Range Conference game in Coleraine.

Greenway goalie Austin Anick saved 26 shots while his counterpart, Paxton Kriske, made 35 stops.

First-year Hibbing-Chisholm coach Justin Tomberlin was facing his alma mater for the second time.

The Bluejackets defeated the Raiders 5-1 on Dec. 13.

Duluth Denfeld 3, Superior 2

Luke Eilefson scored the game-winning goal 6:42 into the third period as the Hunters snapped a season-opening nine-game losing streak with the Lake Superior Conference win at Wessman Arena.

Girls hockey

Proctor-Hermantown 7,

International Falls 3

Callie Hoff snapped a 1-1 tie with two goals midway through the second period as the Mirage scored five unanswered goals to win the nonconference game at Hermantown Ice Arena.

Boys basketball

Duluth Marshall 61,

Silver Bay 59

Ben Landherr’s 18 points offset a big night from Jason Blood in the Hilltoppers’ nonconference home win.

Blood scored 32 points to surpass 1,000 for his career, but the Mariners missed a shot at the buzzer.

Hibbing 80,

Eveleth-Gilbert 33

Luke Lundell scored 27 points to nearly outscore the Golden Bears himself in an IRC game at Eveleth.

Girls basketball

Esko 68, Hibbing 44

Ava Gonsorowski scored 19 points and Bridget Yellin added 16 in the Eskomos’ nonconference home win.

Cloquet 64, Princeton 55

Kendra Kelley poured in 21 points and the Lumberjacks outscored the Tigers 37-28 in the second half to win the nonconference home game.