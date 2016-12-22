Prep summaries

3-point goals — None.

Two Harbors — Karter Kinn 5, Ollie Carpenter 8, Jayden Ruberg 14, Miles Thomasen 4, Brian Dugger 8, Alex Oling 2. Totals 16 5-9 41.

3-point goals — Carpenter 2, Ruberg 2.

Crosby-Ironton 26-30—56

Barnum 18-16—34

Crosby-Ironton — Jack Silgren 23, Isaac Burley 4, Trey Jacobs 13, Noah Gindorff 16. Totals 20 10-14 56.

3-point goals — Silgren 4, Burley, Jacobs.

Barnum — Kyle Kielty 6, Daniel Gilchrist 14, Braeden Hlavka 5, Reece Parks 4, Noah Parker 3, Sam Goodwin 2, . Totals 13 3-5 34.

3-point goals — Kielty, Gilchrist 2, Hlavka, Parker.

Hibbing 43-37—80

Eveleth-Gilbert 20-13—33

Hibbing — Luke Lundell 27, Corey Nelson 20, Will Durie 10, Travis Carruth 9, Cole Mammenga 5, Cooper Lundell 3, John Borland 2, Ryley Lund 2, Solomom Jacobson 2. Totals 30 11-12 80.

3-point goals — L. Lundell 6, C. Lundell, Durie, Carruth.

Eveleth-Gilbert — Kyle Sickel 16, Joey Addy 8, Alex Andrews 3, Quinn Muhich 2, Tyler Kemp 2, Sam Albrecht 2. Totals 11 8-22 33.

3-point goals — Addy 2, Andrews.

Moose Lake-WR 23-28—51

Pine City 30-41—71

Moose Lake-Willow River — Thomas Gulso 10, Ian Coil 4, Avery Kosloski 11, Hunter Klund 5, Ryan Barrett 10, Isaac Riihiluoma 7, Jared Witkowski 2, Sam Coil 2. Totals 20 8-17 51.

3-point goals — Gulso, Kosloski 2.

Pine City — Jake Lunceford 7, Nick Hansmann 15, Nathan Kleppe 4, Jake Adams 2, Austin Hansmann 3, Konnor Jusczak 4, Clay Logan 16, Jake Rademacher 11, Adam Seals 4, Riley Palmer 2, Seth Logan 3. Total 22 20-29 71.

3-point goals — N. Hansmann 3, A. Hansmann, Logan 3.

Silver Bay 27-32—59

Duluth Marshall 21-40—61

Silver Bay — Zach Lewis 2, Jason Blood 32, Mason Ollman 2, Weston Monson 11, Jerry Congious, III 10, Hunter Monson 2. Totals 20 12-26 59.

3-point goals — Jason Blood 6, Jerry Congious, III 1.

Duluth Marshall — Ben Landherr 18, Sam Lohn 10, Jack Schenk 16, Derrick Winn 3, Daniel Rondon Munoz 12, Zach Kaplan 2. Totals 22 11-16 61.

3-point goals — Ben Landherr 2, Sam Lohn 1, Jack Schenk 3.

Chisholm 97, Northland 84

Duluth Denfeld 56, Duluth East 45

Grand Rapids 83, Princeton 64

Virginia 63, Proctor 52

Girls basketball

Chisholm 14-32—46

Silver Bay 25-16—41

Chisholm — Sami Smart 1, Tessa Yaroscak 12, Katelyn Larson 1, Adeline Barto 12, Emily Berg 12, ShyAnn Lydon 1, Alex Whitlock 7. Totals 14 17-35 46.

3-point goals — Whitlock.

Silver Bay — Lily Mead 4, Jocelyn Russell 6, Sylvia Davey 2, Mita Frericks 6, Jenny Walewski 18, Natalie Nelson 2, Lily Lewis 1, Hannah Thums 2. Totals 15 9-19 41.

3-point goals — Frericks 2.

EC Memorial 22-37—59

Superior 19-24—43

Eau Claire Memorial — Jessica Massey 2, Jada Biermeier 16, Katie Ball 4, Molly Wampler 19, Hannah Wright 3, Sydney Hazuga 3, McKenzie Wessels 4, Regan Appleby 8. Totals 16 24-29 59.

3-point goals — Wampler 2, Wright.

Superior — Chloe Kintop 9, Natalie Olson 5, Madison Newman 1, Ellie Leadstrom 17, Madisen Myer 7, Lauren Gray 2, Hannah Kolanczyk 2. Totals 18 3-8 43.

3-point goals — Kintop, Olson, Leadstrom, Myer.

Grand Rapids 26-42—68

Robbinsdale Cooper 34-37—71

Grand Rapids — Heaven Hamling 27, Hannah DeMars 21, Maggie Miska 10, Meara Beighley 4, Jordin McCartney 3, Ashley Henrichsen 3. Totals 23 12-17 68.

3-point goals — Hamling 3, DeMars 4, Miska, McCartney, Henrichsen.

Robbinsdale Cooper — Aja Wheeler 8, Lauren Johnson 13, Ty’neecia Longs 3, Ja’Hyia Gaston 24, Kierra Wheeler 4, Kiara Coops 6, Andrea Tribble 1, Alexis Nance 12. Totals 23 18-34 71.

3-point goals — Johnson 2, Longs, Gaston 4.

Hibbing 23-21—44

Esko 32-36—68

Hibbing — Abbey McDonald 16, Macie Pierson 1, Lizzy Tuomi 9, McKenzie Maki 6, Janessa Perry 7, Jordan Hyduke 5. Totals 17 7-12 44.

3-point goals — McDonald 2, Perry.

Esko — Annika Wold 2, Selena Shady 16, Macy Sunnarborg 11, Ava Gonsorowski 19, Kaitlyn Bergerson 4, Bridget Yellin 16. Totals 27 7-8 68.

3-point goals — Shady 2, Sunnarborg 4, Gonsorowski 2.

Moose Lake-WR 18-27—45

Mayer Lutheran 47-27—74

Moose Lake-Willow River — Ally Bode 9, Laura Walker 9, Natalie Mikrot 8, Ellie Schaumburg 7, Charis Blacklock 6, Meghan Granquist 4, Brooke Wegge 2. Totals 13 7-14 45.

3-point goals — Walker, Mikrot 2, Granquist.

Mayer Lutheran — Mya Chmielewski 25, Maddy Hucky 15, Nicole Klaustermeier 9, Sophie Flucas 6, Kate Strehlke 6, Olivia Quiram 5, Emilee Gustin 4, Symone Jopp 2, Katelyn Shipler 2. Totals- 29 10-16 74

3-point goals — Chmielewski, Hucky.

Princeton 27-28—55

Cloquet 27-37—64

Princeton — Madyson Shafer 19, Julia Bjurman 17, Maddie Nierengarten 12, Danika Rademacher 4, Reilee Schepper 3. Totals 21 10-15 55.

3-point goals — Bjurman 3.

Cloquet — Kendra Kelley 21, Nicole Blatchford 12, Allie Wojtysiak 12, Carmen Foss 10, Vanna Kelley 6, Faith Carlson 2, Jessica Liang 1. Totals 23 15-27 64.

3-point goals — V. Kelley 2, Wojtysiak.

Crosby-Ironton 71, Mesabi East 39

Cromwell-Wright 85, Cherry 60

Boys hockey

Duluth Denfeld 1-1-1—3

Superior 0-1-1—2

First period — 1. DD, Dominick Klaas, 6:44.

Second period — 2. S, Kaleb Ullan (Braden LaPorte), 0:26; 3. DD, Brady Bastyr (Filip Bjorstrand, Luke Eilefson), 5:10 (pp).

Third period — 4. S, Tanner Sterling (Tyler Nelson), 4:51; 5. DD, Eilefson (Jake Eskola), 6:42.

Saves — Benjamin LaFont, DD, 22; Caden Welch, S, 22.

North Branch 0-1-1-0—2

North Shore 0-1-1-0—2

First period — None.

Second period — 1. NS, Chad Nordean (Tanner Ketola, Easton Best), 0:38; 2. NB, Jacob Richards (Brady Meyer), 1:14.

Third period — 3. NB, Nick Fairbanks (Cody Moline, Justin Sachs), 4:27; 4. NS, Trey Fleck, 12:31.

Overtime — No scoring.

Saves — Trevor Mellen, NB, 29; Cameron Roy, NS, 27.

Virginia/MIB 0-0-1—1

Cloquet-EC 4-1-4—9

First period — 1. CEC, Zach Conklin (Gavin Rasmussen, Reid Davidson), 3:40; 2. CEC, Conklin (Rasmussen, Branden Matteen), 4:09; 3. CEC, Landon Langenbrunner (Dane Stoyanoff, Ryan Nelson), 6:13 (pp); 4. CEC, Rasmussen (Matteen), 7:30 (sh).

Second period — 5. CEC, Langenbrunner (Carter Vork, Dylan Johnson), 3:11.

Third period — 6. CEC, Trevor Inman (Vork, Ryan Bourgeault), 2:18; 7. CEC, Nelson (Bourgeault), 6:16; 8, CEC, Jedd Anich (Davidson, Joe Backus), 7:35; 9. VMIB, Nick Pineo (Caleb Bialke, Connor

Cusick), 15:32; 10. CEC, Nick Baker (Backus), 16:13.

Saves — Josh Berlin, VMIB, 28; Dylan Langenbrunner, CEC, 11.

Greenway 3, Hibbing-Chisholm 2

Girls hockey

Int’l Falls 1-0-2—3

Proc.-Hermantown 1-4-2—7

First period — 1. PH, Olyvia Opsahl (Callie Hoff, Mikayla Kero), 1:10 (pp); 2. IF, Maria Vollom (Natalie Herges), 13:26.

Second period — 3. PH, Hoff (Skylar Gunderson, Torii Thomas), 7:44; 4. PH, Hoff (Kero), 11:07 (pp); 5. PH, Brionna Stafne (Gunderson, Opsahl), 13:09; 6. PH, Kennedy Halverson (Kero), 15:04.

Third period — 7. PH, Stafne, 4:02; 8. IF, Lexi Edwards (Grace Bragg), 4:23; 9. PH, Mariah Haedrich (Talynn Miller), 8:32; 10. IF, Amber Tilander (Morgan Rasmussen, Edwards), 9:03.

Saves — Grace Wegner, IF, 24; Ryan Gray, PH, 18.

Boys swimming

Duluth 101, Hibbing 85

200-yard medley relay — Hibbing (Riley Boehm, Mark Borland, Sam Iozzo, Anthony Stein), 1:51.32; 200 freestyle — (tie) Owen Manchester, D, and Charlie Teichroew, D, 2:04.24; 200 individual medley — S. Iozzo, H, 2:18.50; 50 freestyle — Ryan Zelen, D, 22.90; 1-meter diving — Miles Rohrbaugh, D, 295.85; 100 butterfly — Boehm, H, 59.44; 100 freestyle — Zelen, D, 51.30; 500 freestyle — Teichroew, D, 5:40.07; 200 freestyle relay — Hibbing (Boehm, Z. Iozzo, Borland, Stein), 1:35.54; 100 backstroke — Boehm, H, 1:03.79; 100 breaststroke — Julien Yung, D, 1:13.28; 400 freestyle relay — Duluth (Teichroew, Nathan Radke, Jack Jarvela, Zelen), 3:40.09.

WRESTLING

Ladysmith 42, Superior 31

106 — Tyler Dicus, L, won by forfeit; 113 — Tru Dupee, L, won by forfeit; 120 — Jack Androsky, S, def. Trent Vollendorf dec. 9-7; 126 — Caden Stone, S, def. Jordan Jawarski dec. 2-0; 132 — Logan Stone, S, def. D.J. Livingston dec. 6-1; 138 — Brandon McClure, S, def. Nic Pearson maj. dec. 14-2; 145 — Dustin Roach, L, pinned James Kirckoff :29; 152 — Jared Fredrick, L, pinned Rylie Bass :12; 160 — Steven Jerry, L, pinned Gabe Anderson :38; 170 — Josh Jenness, L, pinned Troy Rep :20; 182 — Connor Franzen, L, pinned Joe Carter 1:36; 195 — Sam Oosten, S, won by forfeit; 220 — Oscar Flaherty, S, won by forfeit; 285 — Dylan Lowney, S, pinned Isaiah Rolli 4:30.