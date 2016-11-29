Stauber tallied 59 seconds into the game and tacked on goals at the 9:37, 14:52 and 16:53 marks — the latter two goals on power plays.

Greenway 5, Eveleth-Gilbert 4

Grant Troumbly’s third goal of the game came 1:13 into overtime to give the Raiders the Iron Range Conference win at Coleraine.

Cody Hendrickson had two goals and two assists for the Golden Bears.

Superior 3, Rice lake 2

The Spartans outshot their nonconference foe 34-11 but needed to hold on to win at Wessman Arena.

Taylor Burger, Brock Gilbertson and Blake Hansen scored for Superior.

Girls hockey

Moose Lake Area 6, Eveleth-Gilbert Area 0

Jessica Bird scored three goals and added two assists and Maddy Gamst posted a 14-save shutout for the host Rebels.

Superior 5, Chippewa Falls 0

Emma Peterson totaled four goals and an assist to aid Autumn Sears’ 23-save shutout in nonconference play at Superior Ice Arena.

Hibbing-Chisholm 7, North Shore 3

Rachael Skorich netted two first-period goals and Minnesota Duluth signee Mallorie Iozzo added two in the third period in the Bluejackets’ win at Two Harbors.

Girls basketball

Esko 59, Cloquet 41

Ava Gonsorowski scored a game-high 20 points and Selena Shady added 12 to lead the visiting Eskomos past the host Lumberjacks.

Superior 50, Proctor 27

Ellie Leadstrom’s 20 points and solid defense paced the host Spartans over the Rails in LSC action.