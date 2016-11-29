The move made sense in more ways than one, so the Stafnes petitioned the Minnesota State High School League to waive the rule requiring athletes to sit out a year from varsity competition upon transferring, unless the student moves into the district. Their request was denied.

Brionna Stafne had to sit out a year, and there were times it felt like an eternity, but now she is back to help lead defending Section 7AA champion Proctor-Hermantown.

“It was a really good life lesson,” Stafne said. “It taught me to keep working hard, and was very humbling. Even though things may not have turned as I had hoped, I still learned from it. Not everything in life is going to turn out just the way you want it, so you just have to take it as it comes and have the best attitude about it.”

The 2015-16 girls hockey season already was underway when Stafne found out her eligibility request had been denied last November.

“When I first got the news I wasn’t going to be eligible, it was hard,” Stafne said. “But eventually, I just learned to accept it and ended up having a blast. The team has been absolutely awesome helping me through it all. They’re the best group of girls ever.”

Living near the intersection of Martin and Rice Lake roads, Stafne had been home-schooled until her junior year. She said the travel time to East, compared to Hermantown, was more than double, about 20 minutes compared to eight. She also grew up knowing a lot of the Proctor-Hermantown players, “lifelong friends,” as she called them.

That group includes Mirage standout Callie Hoff. The two grew up playing together with the Lake Superior Stars and were teammates for a season at East before Hoff transferred.

Stafne said she had nothing against her Northern Stars teammates, but after her father was let go, returning to the team would have been an uncomfortable situation.

“My family agreed that Hermantown was a better option,” Stafne said. “With the school size being smaller, the transition from being home-schooled to a school like East, which is super big, would be easier. So there was that reason, too.”

Stafne averaged more than a goal per game with the Mirage junior varsity. She practiced with both the varsity and JV, meaning she had her share of ice time. She also served as varsity student manager under coach Glen Gilderman, so she shared in the state-tournament experience as the Mirage finished fourth in Class A.

“Glen was super good about involving me with all the varsity things, as long as it obviously wasn’t competing in varsity games,” Stafne said.

Stafne tried to be more of a playmaker and facilitator on JV, where on varsity, it’s more about playing off each other.

“It’s quite different. It’s definitely a different pace,” Stafne said. “Everybody moves the puck faster, so you’ve got to have your head up and on a swivel. It’s completely different.”

Gilderman called this the deepest and most veteran team he has ever had.

With Hoff at center and Stafne at wing, Proctor-Hermantown has the potential to be explosive again after going 20-9-1, but Hoff has another two to four weeks to recover from a knee injury. The Mirage also feature the likes of Mikayla Kero, a four-year varsity player, to lead the defense. Sophomores Ryan Gray and Samantha Lewis are strong in net, while the Mirage also have seniors Abby Halverson at forward and Skylar Gunderson on defense.

Stafne also played tennis for the Hawks, but hockey is her sport. She is committed to playing college hockey at Bethel University in St. Paul. She hopes to go into nursing, with the goal to one day be a nurse practitioner.

“We’ll just see how it goes when I get there,” she said, laughing.

Stafne said she isn’t just busy, she’s “extremely busy.” Besides hockey, she works at Do North Pizzeria in Hermantown. She maintains a 3.87 grade-point average. Gilderman called her a great example of the Mirage in general.

Stafne leads the Mirage (2-2) with three goals and two assists through four games.

“The first game she was a little rusty,” Gilderman said. “This is good for her. She waited for a long time for this. Callie and her are going to be fun to watch, but now we have to wait.”

Gilderman teaches psychology and government at Proctor High School.

“I told Bri all last year that she’s learning ‘delayed gratification,’ ” Gilderman said, laughing. “She’s just a great kid.”

REST OF THE NORTHLAND

Three area programs have new coaches: Superior, Hayward-Ashland and Hibbing Chisholm.

Duluth returns its top three scorers in Izzy Sutherland (10-10—20), Sydney Schuman (10-13—13) and Ana Kunst (10-14—24). Second-year coach Jamie Kenyon, a former Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey captain, said with no seniors, the Northern Stars are rebuilding. The core of the team is juniors, and Kenyon is excited to see them grow.

Duluth Marshall enters its second season of varsity play after having a very successful debut, going 15-9-3. The Hilltoppers are still very young, with no seniors or juniors. Freshmen Olivia Boettcher (46 point) and Emily Lemker (40) return as the top scorers from last season, while eighth-grader Maren Friday (18) was the top point-getter on defense. Freshman Carissa Mudrak played 24 games in goal last season.

Superior has a new coach in Kayla Chilstrom, who served as an assistant under Ernie Harker for five seasons. Chilstrom graduated from Centennial (Minn.) High School in 2007 and played four seasons at Wisconsin-Superior. Senior Emma Peterson returns after leading the team in scoring the past three seasons. She is the Spartans’ all-time leading scorer with 107 goals entering the season and will play at Wisconsin-Eau Claire next year. Wisconsin-River Falls commit Sam Young is back after finishing second to Peterson in scoring the past three seasons, while junior Addie Young also returns.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton is young, with 21 underclassmen on the team. Rose Lundquist, Alysha Anderson and Erin Genereau — the team’s lone seniors — will serve as captains, while Keagen Anderson is the top returning defenseman. Second-year coach Courtney Olin expects freshmen Taylor Nelson, Kiana Bender and Dea DeLeon to lead the team in scoring.

Moose Lake Area returns seniors Jessica Bird (37-21—58) and Sage Gerard (9-23—32) at forward, along with juniors Ruby Mohelsky and Lauren Pederson. Senior defenseman Jamie Bird (11-22—33) has the offensive skill to match but broke a foot during the volleyball season and has yet to return to the lineup. She is joined on the blue line by senior Kiersten Evenson and junior Josie Benzie. Junior Maddy Gamst (2.26 goals-against average, .898 save percentage) is back after notching two shutouts last season. The Rebels should be a strong contender in 7A and are off to a 4-0 start.

Hibbing-Chisholm has a new coach in former assistant Emily Erickson, who replaces veteran Pete Hyduke. Erickson, a 2008 Greenway graduate, is a former Ms. Hockey finalist and News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year. She led Grand Rapids-Greenway to the Class AA state title game her senior year before playing at Bemidji State. The Bluejackets return one of the Northland’s best players in Mallorie Iozzo, a Minnesota Duluth recruit who has two goals and four assists through four games. Senior Lilly Rewertz (0-5—5) also is off to a good start, while the Bluejackets have experience in net in senior Hannah Wentland and sophomore Abby Edstrom.

Grand Rapids-Greenway could challenge Elk River and Forest Lake in Section 7AA. The Lightning return their top three scores and six of their top seven. Leading scorer Sadie Peart, who has committed to Quinnipiac, an NCAA Division I program in Hamden, Conn., centers one of the Northland’s most formidable lines with senior wings Maddy Illikainen and Megan Dulong. The blue line is more of a concern after graduating three defensemen, but Liesl Francisco and Ty Bischoff are back.

International Falls’ Lexi Edwards, Amber Tilander and Lexi Erickson have combined on 14 goals and 14 assists through just three games. Edwards was a News Tribune All-Area second-team selection as a junior in 2015-16 after scoring 30 goals and 27 assists, while Tilander added 35-19—54. Sophomore Grace Wegner and Kalaya McConnell return in goal after combining for four shutouts last season.

Hayward-Ashland has a new coach in Kate Sherry, who assisted Tom Doig on last year’s Wisconsin state title team. Much of the talent returns, including senior forwards Amber Heidenreich and Jenna Curtis. Heidenreich was the MVP of the state tourney and was a second-team All-State selection, while Curtis made the first team. Longtime stalwart Lauren Tremblay returns between the pipes after going 20-8 with a 1.77 GAA, .921 save percentage and five shutouts to earn News Tribune All-Area second-team honors.

Eveleth-Gilbert Area returns Brenna Ceglar and Madison Lutzka at forward and Katie Scherf and Avrielle Schneider on defense. Seniors Morgan Hirsch and Sidney Hill are back in net. Second-year coach Dean Edstrom expects the team to show great improvement by season’s end.

North Shore hopes to build on progress made last season. Sophomore Jessie Ketola (13-12—25) and seniors Brooke McMillen (12-9—21) and Hattie Koehler (10-10—20) return at forward, while sophomore goalie Grace Hietala is back after notching eight wins. Senior Hannah Johnson and junior Everly Bauck return on defense and will serve as captains with McMillen and Koehler.