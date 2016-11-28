Eligibility runs out for Duluth East senior

But a decision by the Minnesota State High School League in October reaffirmed a rule that will keep Boese off the ice.

Simply, the senior is out of athletic eligibility.

Upon transferring to East from Eveleth-Gilbert, Boese repeated ninth grade. It was an idea first suggested by his parents and unwittingly reinforced by a school counselor. Beset by a spate of injuries — multiple broken arms, as well as a collarbone — Boese missed significant classroom time in his first year of high school in Eveleth. Hence the plan to redo ninth grade in Duluth. He called it a fresh start.

The MSHSL stipulates, however, that a student-athlete only gets six years of sports eligibility, and the clock starts ticking at seventh grade. Thus, Boese’s two stints as a freshman closed that window at the conclusion of the 2015-16 school year.

“I was obviously really upset and kind of devastated, but I’m just going to try and make the best of it,” the 18-year-old said.

His brother, Jake Boese, graduated from East in 2008 and is an assistant coach there.

Derek Boese says it was an honest mistake and doesn’t blame anyone for the misunderstanding. His family appealed to the state league, but Boese knew the chances of a reversal were slim.

Instead of playing for the Greyhounds, he will serve as a team manager.

“That will allow me to stay around the guys and stay involved with the team,” he said. “I still love hockey.”

Boese also was set to captain East’s boys tennis team in the spring.