Hockey preview: Hermantown team capsule

Conference: Lake Superior

Section: 7A

Key departures: D Wyatt Aamodt (5-37—42); D Eric Gotz (7-20—27); F Cole Koepke (41-27—68); G Luke Olson (1.33, .942)

Key returners: Sr. Jesse Jacques (21-37—58); sr. F Logan Judnick (13-11—24); sr. G Cade McEwen (2.02, .902); sr. D Dylan Samberg (7-15—22); sr. F Ryan Sandelin (27-37—64); sr. F Matt Valure (10-21—31); jr. F Tyler Watkins (12-17—29)

Loose pucks: The Hawks have been called a number of things while roughing up Class A competition in recent seasons. One thing they won’t mind being called: defending state champs. After a mind-blowing six-year run of title-game defeats, Hermantown broke through last March by beating Breck in the final to cap a 27-win campaign, including a postseason in which the Hawks outscored six opponents by a combined 52-6. Gone are Mr. Hockey finalist, Reed Larson Award winner and Minnesota State-Mankato commit Aamodt, Minnesota Duluth commit Koepke and sturdy goalie Olson, who was 44-4-1 with 11 shutouts in two seasons as a starter. Samberg also has committed to UMD, while Sandelin will play at Mankato. McEwen hasn’t seen much varsity action, but being chosen as one of eight Hawks to compete in the fall Elite League underscores his potential. Plante returns for his 28th season; he has 518 career wins. Loaded once again — no Northland team had more players in the Elite League — Hermantown is favored to repeat. The Hawks, ranked first in Class A, open Friday at defending Class AA champion Wayzata, a squad they downed 5-3 a year ago.

