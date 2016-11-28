Hockey preview: Greenway team capsule

Conference: Iron Range

Section: 7A

Key departures: F Nic Dulong (9-7—16); F Kole Kalisch (33-25—58); F Joe LaDoux (7-19—26); G Mike LaDoux (2.17, .910); G Sam LaDoux (3.25, .907)

Key returners: Sr. F Dylan Carlson (15-19—34); sr. D Michael Chupurdia (2-9—11); jr. F Aksel Jenson (7-11—18); sr. F Taylor Lantz (23-39—62); sr. D Dylan Sundquist (4-27—31); sr. F Grant Troumbly (22-35—57); sr. D Bay Zuehlke (4-13—17)

Loose pucks: In his first season as Jim Lawson’s replacement, Clafton jolted expectations at Greenway. He knew he had a good batch of returners and challenged them to think big. They responded with the program’s first winning record since Pat Guyer coached the Raiders to an 18-7-1 mark in 2001-02. Greenway brings back much of its core. Lantz’s 62 points were a team-high. Kalisch’s scoring touch will be difficult to replace, as will the netminding of Mike and Sam LaDoux, who shared time between the pipes. They and Joe LaDoux are triplets. Goalie Austin Anick could get his chance after playing sparingly. He’s part of a “senior-dominated” roster, according to Clafton. “We look to take another step forward in building our program and look to make some serious noise in Section 7A,” the coach said. The Raiders raised eyebrows with a narrow 2-1 home loss to Hermantown in January. In the section semifinals, however, the Hawks trounced Greenway 9-0. The Raiders are rekindling their long-dormant rivalry with Grand Rapids. The teams haven’t played each other since 2008-09; they meet Jan. 27 at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids, where Clafton starred in high school before moving on to St. Cloud State. Greenway was No. 7 in the preseason Class A poll.

NOTE: For rosters and schedules, see the hockey preview section in Tuesday's (Nov. 29) print edition.