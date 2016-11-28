Hockey preview: Grand Rapids team capsule

Conference: Independent

Key departures: F Alex Adams (23-25—48); F Jonah Bischoff (16-20—36); F Mitchell Mattson (21-39—60)

Key returners: Jr. F Gavin Hain (18-25—43); jr. G Gabe Holum (2.34, .894); jr. F Blake McLaughlin (8-25—33); sr. F Micah Miller (18-20—38); sr. D John Stampohar (7-19—26)

Loose pucks: How ’bout this: Despite graduating Mr. Hockey finalist Mattson and fellow lineup stalwarts Adams and Bischoff, many puck prognosticators expect Rapids to be even better. And that’s high praise considering the Thunderhawks finished third at last March’s state tournament. The reason: big-time talent, including Division I commits Hain (North Dakota), McLaughlin (Minnesota) and Miller (St. Cloud State), who has to be one of the fastest skaters in the state. Last year wasn’t all roses for Grand Rapids. Three weeks after the Thunderhawks defeated top-seeded Stillwater in the third-place game at Xcel Energy Center — where McLaughlin was held out of the lineup all week — Klatt announced his resignation. Less than a week later, he reconsidered and returned. That was welcome news for orange faithful, who watched the former NHLer lead their club to its first state tournament since 2007. Before last season, 2007 had been the last year Grand Rapids defeated Duluth East in the postseason. A mid-December stretch of three games in three days against Edina, Eden Prairie and Elk River will test the Thunderhawks.

