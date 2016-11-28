Hockey preview: Eveleth-Gilbert team capsule

Conference: Iron Range

Section: 7A

Key departures: D Jeremy Johnston (5-4—9); G Thomas Koskela (4.20, .858); G Danny Niemi (5.69, .853); F Nick Przybylski (28-25—53)

Key returners: Sr. F Cooper Dosan (11-15—26); jr. D Adam Erie (1-1—2); jr. F Cody Hendrickson (21-22—43); sr. D Evan Hendrickson (1-6—7); sr. F Kyle Hirsch (2-6—8); sr. F Aaron Koivunen (7-21—28); sr. F Max Roberts (injured)

Starting with a Dec. 10 loss to Proctor in overtime last winter, Eveleth-Gilbert went 2-13-1 before a road win over the Rails on Jan. 29. The Golden Bears figure to be better this time around “with a much deeper and older squad,” according to Torrel. That will require better defensive play; Eveleth-Gilbert allowed 5.2 goals a night. Przybylski, one of the region’s leading scorers, will be difficult to replace. Roberts’ return should help. He missed last season with a hand injury sustained during the football playoffs. Eveleth-Gilbert returned to the Hockey Day lineup last February, losing to Duluth Denfeld at Bayfront Festival Park. Later in the month, in the section quarterfinals, the Golden Bears had many people scratching their heads by leading high-powered Hermantown 2-1 after the first period. The Hawks, though, responded by scoring the game’s next 11 goals to win 12-2.

