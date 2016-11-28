Hockey preview: Ely team capsule

Conference: Independent

Section: 7A

Key departure: F Andy Krunkkala (11-16—27)

Key returners: Soph. F Nick Mattila (7-6—13); jr. F Gage Merhar (4-10—14); jr. F Thomas Montana (5-0—5); sr. F Ted Pierce (2-6—8); sr. D Joe Wenzel (15-11—26); sr. F Jon Wenzel (15-11—26)

Johnson’s second go-round on the Ely bench should be much smoother than the first. Ahead of last season, he replaced former coach Kurt Mattila, who wasn’t retained after a 10-year stint. The move created some divisions in the program, but the Timberwolves regrouped and won more games than they had since going 7-17 in 2008-09. Minus leading point man Krunkkala, most of the offensive output returns. The Wenzel brothers tied for the team lead in goals. Ely ended the regular season by winning three of four. Highlighting the Timberwolves’ winter-long progress was an 8-5 victory over Moose Lake Area in the finale after losing to the Rebels 5-2 in December and 10-4 in January. Their lone loss during that late four-game stretch was 2-0 to Eveleth-Gilbert, which routed Ely 9-1 in December.

