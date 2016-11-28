Hockey preview: Duluth Marshall team capsule

Conference: Lake Superior

Section: 7AA

Key departures: G Makaio Goods (3.06, .891); D Lane Krenzen (8-28—36); F Peter Lenz (12-10—22); F Tyler Pedersen (7-3—10)

Key returners: Soph. F Keelan Golat (7-7—14); sr. F Conner Johnson (3-1—4); sr. D Joe Liberty (0-6—6); sr. F Troy Shold (5-17—22); jr. F Levi Stauber (11-11—22); jr. D Willy Stauber (5-12—17); soph. F Carter Sullivan (9-7—16)

Loose pucks: Missing some of their best players early last season, the Hilltoppers wobbled out of the gate and started 2-8. They opened their Class AA debut with a 7-0 loss at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and also fell in overtime at Proctor. But Marshall, sparked by a 4-0 win over Duluth East at Amsoil Arena, found its stride. The Hilltoppers showed the rest of the way that they weren’t overmatched after opting up from Class A. Krenzen was fun to watch. The Reed Larson Award finalist (state’s top senior defenseman) hardly came off the ice for a squad with a short bench. Marshall took Grand Rapids to overtime in mid-January. This winter, keep an eye on incoming junior George Grannis, a sturdy forward from Orono. The Hilltopper Holiday Classic is slated for Dec. 27-29 at Mars Lakeview Arena. Entrants: Delano, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Hermantown, Bemidji, St. Francis, Roseville and Brainerd.

