Hockey preview: Duluth East team capsule

Conference: Independent

Section: 7AA

Key departures: F Ash Altmann (23-24—47); F Auston Crist (10-3—13); D Shay Donovan (2-18—20); F Luke Dow (7-25—32); F Ryan Peterson (17-21—38); D Alex Spencer (1-10—11)

Key returners: Soph. D Carson Cochran (0-2—2); soph. F Ryder Donovan (3-4—7); sr. D Reid Hill (4-2—6); jr. D Luke LaMaster (4-8—12); jr. F Ian Mageau (12-23—35); sr. G Kirk Meierhoff (2.47, .889); soph. D Hunter Paine (1-2—3); jr. F Garrett Worth (17-14—31)

For the first time since 2008-09, East starts a season without the tag of defending section champ. The Greyhounds’ run of seven consecutive titles and 23 consecutive section playoff wins was terminated by Grand Rapids last February, when the Thunderhawks scored the final three goals in the 7AA final. The Greyhounds lost a ton from that squad, which reversed a sub-.500 record in mid-January by winning 12 of its last 15. Altmann was the scoring and emotional leader. But, as is the program’s habit, expect East to reload. The Greyhounds, who feature a deep and gifted defensive corps, sent six players to the fall Elite League. Among them were Mageau and Worth, who both ranked among East’s top five in points a year ago. Randolph is within shouting distance of becoming the state’s fourth prep hockey coach with 600 career wins; he came in with 579. Dow and Peterson, as well as Nick Altmann (Ash’s brother and a 2015 East graduate), are with the Minnesota Wilderness in the NAHL.

