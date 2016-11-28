Hockey preview: Duluth Denfeld team capsule

Conference: Lake Superior

Section: 7A

Key departures: G River Alander (2.48, .919); F Kadin Ferguson (13-13—26); F Adam Shykes (10-9—19); F Dylan Skorich (8-11—19); F Zach Thompson (7-12—19)

Key returners: Jr. F Luke Eilefson (2-3—5); sr. D Jacob Herold (4-3—7)

Loose pucks: Smalley hasn’t sugarcoated the fact that this could be a lean year. Program-wide depth is down, especially after the Hunters graduated 17 players, according to the coach. Denfeld won’t field a junior varsity, though Smalley expects that to be only temporary. He was unwilling to rush promising bantam skaters onto the high school team and risk their development. The approach could pay dividends down the road. For now, Smalley is realistic. “When you graduate 17 guys from last year, it’s pretty tough to fill those shoes. But we saw this gap coming a while ago,” he said. “I told the guys that it doesn’t matter how many we have, we’re going to go out and we’re going to play hard every night, we’re going to have fun and we’re certainly going to learn from it and get better as we go.” Alander could leave the biggest hole. He was one of two finalists for the Frank Brimsek Award, given annually to the state’s top senior netminder. Alander had continued the Hunters’ run of excellent goalies. “This is probably the first time going into it in eight, 10 years that we haven’t had really a No. 1 goaltender,” Smalley said. Alander, plus former teammates Shykes and Cam McClure, are coaching at various levels for Denfeld.

