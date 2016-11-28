Hockey preview: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton team capsule

Conference: Lake Superior

Section: 7AA

Key departures: D Jack Kuhlman (2 goals, 12 assists, 14 points); F Cole Litsey (12-10—22)

Key returners: Sr. D Reid Davidson (2-7—9); sr. F Dylan Johnson (19-14—33); jr. D Ryan Nelson (8-11—19); sr. G Eric Newman (2.82 goals-against average, .896 save percentage)

Loose pucks: Talk to just about any coach in the area and there’s a good chance you’ll hear something along the lines of: “Keep an eye on Cloquet.” Region-wide, the Lumberjacks are viewed as an up-and-coming squad. That’s due to an influx of newcomers — specifically a talented crop of sophomores that thrived as bantams. Johnson is one of the area’s most entertaining players, a swift skater who led CEC in both goals and assists a year ago. Kuhlman will be missed, but look for Davidson and Nelson to shore up the blue line in front of Newman, who enters his third season as the starter. The Lumberjacks endured a second-half slump in 2015-16, dropping five in a row and seven of eight before regrouping ahead of the section playoffs. There, they defeated Duluth Marshall for a third time en route to another showing in the semifinals, a 5-1 loss to Grand Rapids. Esse says CEC expects to compete with the top teams in 7AA, noting his program has its “most positional depth” since the early 1990s. “We have a lot of young players, but good hockey players with passion for the game,” Esse said.