Prep summaries

Ashland — Aneesa Tucker 12, Lucia Novotna 3, Cassie Perry 4, Bucholz 1, DeHate 2. Totals 8-35 5-14 22.

3-point goals — Novotna.

girls HOCKEY

Duluth 0-0-0—0

Forest Lake. 4-1-1—6

First period — 1. Ashley Mills (Maddie Kolbow, Kenzie Rugland), 4:01; 2. Rugland (Eryn Slagle, Kayla Kasel), 4:38; 3. Mills (Madi Nolan, Kolbow), 8:15; 4. Kasel (Ellen Nelson, Nolan), 8:29.

Second period — 5. Rugland (Nolan, Kolbow), 12:55.

Third period — 6. Mills (Nelson, Nolan), 2:55.

Saves — Keelan Syck, D, 29; Josie Bothun, FL, 14.

Tuesday’s Late Results

Eveleth-Gilbert Area 0-0-2—2

North Shore 1-1-1—3

First period — 1. NS, Everly Bauck (Hannah Johnson), 15:23.

Second period — 2. NS, Hattie Koehler (Jessie Ketola), 16:35.

Third period — 3. NS, Brooke McMillen (Bauck), 5:00; 4. EGA, Brenna Ceglar (Sara Coldagelli, Madison Lutzka), 6:35; 5. EGA, Ceglar (Lutzka), 16:59.

Saves — Morgan Hirsch, EGA, 35; Maureen Dwyer, NS, 19.

International Falls 3-3-2—8

Park Rapids 2-0-0—2

First period — 1. IF, Lexi Erickson (Faith Black, Lexi Edwards), 2:00; 2. IF, Erickson (Edwards, Amber Tilander), 5:48; 3. IF, Morgan Rasmussen (Edwards, Tilander), 6:20; 4. PR, Alexa Kennedy (Paige Myhre, Serena Aletto), 10:40; 5. PR, Myhre, 11:27.

Second period — 6. IF, Edwards (Tilander, Erickson), 6:10; 7. IF, Tilander (Edwards), 6:56; 8. IF, Edwards, 15:13.

Third period — 9. IF, Maria Vollon (Grace Bragg, Valandre Butler), 10:24; 10. IF, Tilander, 10:41.

Saves — Grace Wegner, IF, 9; Julia Smith, PR, 45.

Moose Lake Area 1-0-4—5

Cloquet-EC 0-0-0—0

First period — 1. Jessica Bird (Sage Gerard, Lauren Pederson), 11:02.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 2. Bird, 1:51; 3. Bird (Gerard), 6:07; 4. Lauren Pederson, 10:14; 5. Bird (Gerard), 14:42.

Saves — Maddy Gamst, MLA, 14; Erin Genereau, CEC, 23.

Superior 2-3-2—7

Cloquet-EC 3-6-1—10

First period — 1. WW, Jade Williams (Bailey Williams), 4:35; 2. S, Emma Peterson, 6:57; 3. WW, Brie Larkowski, 10:03; 4. WW, Allie Stock (Grace Klein, J. Williams), 13:24; 5. S, Peterson (Alee Milinkovich-Gray, Destiny Holmes), 14:44.

Second period — 6. S, Milinkovich-Gray (Addie Young, Samantha Young), 2:45; 7. WW, Cassie Gravelle (Larkowski), 7:32; 8. WW, Klein (Larkowski), 9:39; 9. WW, Larkowski (Margo Gauper, Cassie Gravelle), 10:47; 10. WW, Gauper (Larkowski, Gravelle), 12:20; 11. S, S. Young (Milinkovich-Gray), 12:39; 12. WW, Gauper (Larkowski), 14:23; 13. WW, Larkowski (Gravelle), 14:39; 14. S, S. Young (A. Young), 16:08.

Third period — 15. S, Holmes (Milinkovich-Gray), 1:52; 16. S, A. Young (Peterson, S. Young), 3:10; 17. WW, Gravelle (J. Williams), 14:42.

Saves — Brooke Olson, S, 7; Autumn Siers, S, 23; Catherine Magler, WW, 32.