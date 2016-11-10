Diagnosed with a partially torn medial collateral ligament — the result of a defender rolling into his leg as Erickson snapped for a punt — he was told it’d be at least eight weeks before he could get back on the field. That timetable indicated a mid-November return, at best.

Compounding the problem, Erickson had a track and field future to consider. Late last month he verbally committed to the University of North Dakota, and Thursday he signed his national letter of intent. Because it was a freak injury, Erickson is confident he’s not risking further damage to the knee simply by playing.

He couldn’t go out as a sideline spectator.

“I really wanted to play because I only have a few snaps left in my senior year,” Erickson, his knee encased in a balky brace, said ahead of the Lumberjacks’ sun-splashed practice at Bromberg Field on Wednesday.

A disruptive end and tackle on defense, Erickson started practicing again — minus contact — the week of Cloquet’s regular-season finale, a loss at New Life Academy. Thanks to a first-round bye in the Section 7AAAA playoffs, he had extra time to heal, and Erickson officially returned for a semifinal rout of North Branch. He had been a two-way starter, but Lumberjacks coach Tom Lenarz is picking his spots judiciously with Erickson at tight end. That will continue to be the plan in tonight’s state tournament opener, a Class AAAA quarterfinal vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Chisago Lakes High School in Lindstrom.

Still, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound bull has made good on his vow to assist Cloquet’s postseason push, which featured a gritty performance vs. Princeton on Nov. 4 that secured the program’s third section title in four years.

“I knew that even if it killed him, he’d still come back this season at some point,” senior linebacker and running back Evan Pokornowski said. “When he told us that’d be back for the playoffs, I knew he’d make it.”

The Lumberjacks and Red Knights kick off at 7 p.m. today. Both teams are 7-3.

Erickson admits some family members expressed reservations over his desire to get back on the gridiron. He earned a partial athletic scholarship to North Dakota, where he will throw the discus and possibly the hammer. They didn’t want him to jeopardize that. But Erickson and his senior teammates have discussed going out with a state berth since they were in eighth grade.

He didn’t want to jeopardize that.

Erickson’s recovery is ahead of schedule.

“He worked really hard, he did all the physical therapy, did everything they asked him to do, and it actually healed faster than they thought it would,” Lenarz said.

The three-time state meet qualifier already holds the school and Lake Superior Conference record in the discus. A standout in the shot put, as well, his deceptively nimble footwork is on display each spring, Lenarz said, when Erickson “gets in that circle and spins.” That attribute, combined with his power, helps Erickson bully his way into the backfield from the defensive line, and it also makes him an effective blocker at tight end. But don’t be fooled; he can run routes and catch passes, too.

“It’s amazing to see someone that big move that fast,” Lenarz said. “He’s real quick off the ball, he pursues well — things that you don’t normally get out of a real big dude.”

Thus, it hamstrung the Lumberjacks to have Erickson watching five games in street clothes. After a 3-0 start, they went 2-3 without him in the lineup, beginning with a 14-7 defeat at Grand Rapids. He worked diligently to rejoin the fray and assist in reversing Cloquet’s late-season fade.

“As soon as we lost to Grand Rapids a bunch of people went, ‘Oh, I guess they’re done for,’ ” Erickson said. “So to get back to state is really amazing.”

NINE-MAN

Ely, Cromwell-Wright meet tonight at PSS

Because the opening-round matchups of the state tournament are predetermined by section, it had been assumed that tonight’s Nine-Man quarterfinal at Public Schools Stadium would include Ely and Cromwell-Wright.

It’s an intriguing clash right out of the gate between two of the state’s top clubs, both of which have well-founded aspirations of reaching the Nov. 25 title game. The bummer is that one of them will be ousted early.

That’s part of the deal with playoff football, Cardinals coach Jeff Gronner said.

“We understand that at this time of year, if you want to win the whole thing, you have to beat everybody eventually,” he said following a Wednesday afternoon practice on Esko’s turf field.

Based on the Minnesota Scores website’s Quality Results Formula, Ely (10-0) is No. 2 in the state and Cromwell-Wright (11-0) is No. 8. In the final regular-season state poll, the teams were ranked sixth and eighth, respectively. The Timberwolves are in the tournament for the fourth time since 2012; the Cardinals are making their 17th overall appearance, the last of which came in 2014.

Tradition and dominance aside, one of them will end their season tonight, while the other christens U.S. Bank Stadium for high school football in the Nov. 17 semifinals.