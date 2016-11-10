Northland spiked at state volleyball tourney

Hours after Grand Rapids and Cook County fell, the Hawks gamely hung with the KoMets, but never could seize control while losing 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 to cap a day that doubled as November sweeps for Section 7.

Hibbing in 2009 remains the last local entrant to win its opener.

“We knew going into it that if we played our best we had a chance to break that 2009 stat,” Hermantown senior setter Jordyn Thomas said.

Just as their northern neighbors before them, the unseeded Hawks (27-4) were victimized by wild momentum swings.

They led 8-7 in the opening game when the KoMets’ Peyton Suess registered one of her match-high 21 kills to jumpstart a 16-5 romp that dashed Hermantown’s fast-starting optimism.

Suess was a game-changer all night. The 6-foot sophomore is power-packed and almost impossible to block when she gets set up. That was the case even from the attack line, 10 feet behind the net, where Suess still could get high enough to spy openings in the Hermantown defense.

Afterward, Suess said No. 3-seeded Kasson-Mantorville (22-11) doesn’t rely on just one hitter, but it sure seemed that way Thursday.

She closed game two with a cross-court kill, further salting the Hawks’ wounds considering they let a 16-16 tie fizzle into a 25-18 defeat.

Hermantown coach Sue Wasbotten said earlier in the week she could live with the Hawks getting beat, but not losing, meaning if they played up to their potential and still came out on the wrong end, she could accept it. But Hermantown hit just .149, allowed 15 service aces and had difficulty finding a rhythm.

“We didn’t play our best, so that’s hard to swallow,” Wasbotten said.

The Hawks’ rhythm hums best when Thomas is pushing the ball toward the net for juniors Sierra Bolen and Ellie Gamradt. But the KoMets rarely allowed that to happen, at least not cleanly, instead controlling the tempo and dictating Hermantown’s touches. Bolen and Thomas finished with nine kills apiece. It could have been more, but Kasson-Mantorville defensive specialist Bailey Berge seemed to pick everything off the court. Many of the sophomore’s 13 digs were of the acrobatic variety.

“I think point for point we played with them,” Wasbotten said. “Overall, it was a pretty good game. If a few bounces could’ve gone our way, who knows?”

The KoMets pulled away from a 15-14 lead in the third game to seal a spot in today’s semifinals.

The Hawks, meanwhile, will oppose Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in a consolation contest, where they can become the first representative from Northeastern Minnesota to win in any round since Esko in 2011.

“We said this year it wasn’t enough just to get down here,” Wasbotten said.

CLASS AAA

Eagan 3, Grand Rapids 0

Well, that didn’t take long.

Top-seeded Eagan needed just 49 minutes to dispatch Grand Rapids 25-12, 25-7, 25-9 in a Class AAA quarterfinal that showed precisely why the Wildcats are ranked in the top 20 of several national polls.

They turned this morning match into a mere tuneup for today’s semifinals. Proof: They hit a ridiculous .551, with junior McKenna Melville totaling a team-high 12 kills. Seniors Alyssa Doucette and Brie Orr added eight and seven kills, respectively. All three players are NCAA Division I commits — an embarrassment of riches for the defending champs.

“You can see why they get the respect they do,” Thunderhawks coach Bryan Fideldy said.

Fideldy could only marvel at what he had just witnessed. In game two, Grand Rapids (22-9) forced a 6-6 tie, to which Eagan responded with an improbable 19-1 run. At times during the spurt, the unseeded Thunderhawks must have felt like they were trying to attack a wall. They kept swinging away, and the ball kept ricocheting back.

Accordingly, Grand Rapids’ hitting percentage was a negative number.

A similar story unfolded in the third game. The Thunderhawks climbed to within 8-7 before Eagan dashed off a 14-0 surge. Doucette nearly dismantled a photographer’s camera along press row with a kill that glanced off Grand Rapids’ block to make it 24-9.

It often looked effortless for the Wildcats, who customarily kept their opponent scrambling.

“In all honesty, we expected to be playing defense throughout the match,” Fideldy said.

Seeking its second consecutive state title and seventh overall, Eagan faces Lakeville South in today’s semifinals, a foe the Wildcats slipped past 3-2 on Oct. 13.

“This is the time of year you have to be playing your best,” Hall of Fame Eagan coach Kathy Gillen said.

The Thunderhawks, at state after romping through Section 7AAA, meet Prior Lake in a consolation semifinal this morning.

CLASS A

Caledonia 3, Cook County 0

Caledonia can play volleyball, too.

Hailing from a school best known for football, the Warriors showed some prowess of their own in a tidy 25-11, 25-13, 25-17 victory over Cook County in an afternoon Class A quarterfinal.

Senior Sam Schroeder had 11 kills to key third-seeded Caledonia’s imposing front line, which also benefited from nine kills by junior Madisyn Heaney and eight from senior Mariah Schroeder. The Warriors (29-5) had a distinct height advantage, which wore down the unseeded Vikings’ defense. Caledonia’s athletic hitters came in waves.

“We don’t have a lot of that kind of talent in the northern part of the state,” Cook County coach Pam Taylor said.

After Heaney’s serve rode the net and fluttered to the ground for an ace and a game-one win, Caledonia found itself locked in a tussle in the second. Junior Meredith Sutton drilled home one of her team-high nine kills to get the Vikings (22-4) within striking distance at 12-10, but the Warriors sucked the life from the Section 7A champs by collecting 13 of the next 16 points.

“I think that was a little bit of jitters,” Taylor said. “They were firing on all cylinders and we’re not used to seeing that kind of offense.”

Caledonia survived always-treacherous Section 1A to advance to Xcel. The Warriors, who have won 26 of their past 29 matches, had Cook County on its heels from the outset. They led 10-1 moments into the opening game.

“That gave us a lot of confidence right off the bat,” Sam Schroeder said.

The Vikings didn’t go quietly in the third. They dug out of a 19-10 hole with a 5-0 run, but the momentum was stalled by a service error. Not even a continuous chorus of “Here we go Vikings!” from the Cook County faithful could stem the tide the rest of the way.

Cook County, which faces Kimball Area in today’s consolations, advanced to its second state tournament in a row by streaking unscathed through the Section 7A tournament during a 17-match winning streak.

“They started to peak at the end of the season,” Taylor said. “They’ve been fighters all year. They haven’t quit.”