Friday's prep football playoff games

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Chisago Lakes High School, Lindstrom

Outlook: Cloquet returns to state after a one-year hiatus. Following a 3-0 start, the Lumberjacks dropped three of their next five to close the regular season, but rebounded in the Section 7AAAA playoffs with wins over North Branch and Princeton. Spencer Wehr (147 carries, 931 yards, 18 TDs) highlights a backfield that can grind down opponents. That was the case last week vs. Princeton, when Cloquet, trailing at halftime and entering the fourth quarter, took control of the line of scrimmage and rode its running backs to a third section title in four years. Senior Evan Pokornowski rushed for three TDs that night. His brother, junior QB Tim Pokornowski (62-for-122 passing, 856 yards, 6 TDs), adds balance and prevents defenses from keying on the ground game. The Lumberjacks were victorious in Lindstrom a week ago, but their last state tournament game on this field was ugly; they fell behind DeLaSalle 48-0 at the half en route to a 55-21 loss in the 2014 quarterfinals. Coach Tom Lenarz has a 65-69 career record in 14 seasons. … Benilde-St. Margaret’s emerged from four-team Section 5AAAA after a 5-3 regular season. Running behind 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman Eric Wilson, a Harvard commit, Ricky Floyd headlines the offense. The senior has rushed for a program-record 1,747 yards this fall, to go with 18 TDs. He made waves as a junior by amassing 459 yards and seven TDs in a win over St. Louis Park. Senior QB Will Whitmore (70-for-141 passing, 1,024 yards, 12 TDs) adds an aerial component. Wilson, a senior, had several Division I offers. Seniors Malachi Johnson (TE-LB) and Sean McCullough (OL-DL) also are receiving D-I interest. Jon Hanks and Patrick Krieger, co-coaches of the Red Knights, sport matching career marks of 75-51 in 12 seasons. Tonight’s winner hooks up with either Marshall or Fridley in next week’s semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Quotable: “We definitely want to make it past the quarterfinals. As a sophomore when we got beat, I said it’d be awesome just to make it past this first round in the state tournament, because it’d really prove that we’re the best Cloquet team to come through yet.” — Evan Pokornowski

Cromwell-Wright (11-0) vs. Ely (10-0)

What: Nine-Man state tournament quarterfinal

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Public Schools Stadium

Outlook: All Cromwell-Wright did in the section playoffs while advancing to its 17th state tournament was overwhelm three foes by a combined 170-0. The experience-laden Cardinals have produced six shutouts, all coming in their past seven games. Overall, they allow 5.3 points per night, with their first-team defense yielding one touchdown all year. Senior Zion Smith has recorded a team-high 85 tackles, while fellow senior Ryan Juntunen has 6.5 sacks. Sophomore Kannon Korpela and senior Dillon Hoff have four and three interceptions, respectively. Offensively, QB Smith has thrown for 1,054 yards and 28 TDs — against zero interceptions — on 58-for-102 passing (57 percent). He’s rushed for 618 yards and 10 more scores, and Hoff has totaled 723 yards and 11 TDs. With so many weapons, it’s no surprise that Cromwell-Wright has tallied 4,708 yards, including 3,578 rushing. Cardinals coach Jeff Gronner is 111-35 in 13 seasons. … Ely reached its fourth state tournament in five years by defeating North Woods in the Section 7 final last week at Esko, right before Cromwell-Wright routed South Ridge in the Section 5 title game to set up a showdown most have expected for months. Speedy senior Josh Heiman (172 carries, 1,238 yards) is a threat to go the distance each time he takes a handoff. Junior Matt Gerzin (55-516), younger brother of former Timberwolves star Louie Gerzin, gives defenses a different look. Ely averages 39.1 points a game, while allowing 9.1. Coach Brian Lamppa has won 56 games with the Timberwolves; overall, he’s 89-54 in 14 years on a high school sideline. Awaiting the winner is either Hillcrest Lutheran Academy or Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran in next week’s semifinals, in what will be the first high school football game played at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Quotable: “He’s very good. He’s so fast and explosive. I think we have backs on our team who are just as good, but they’re not as fast as him. He has that burst and that extra gear.” — Gronner on defending Heiman