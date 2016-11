Prep report: Area volleyball teams learn foes

None of the Northland’s three representatives were seeded.

In Class AAA, Grand Rapids (22-8), fresh off a sweep of Cambridge-Isanti in Saturday night’s Section 7AAA final, faces top-seeded Eagan (28-1) at

9 a.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

That afternoon, in a Class A quarterfinal, Cook County (22-3) will oppose No. 3 Caledonia (28-5) at 3 p.m. The Vikings, who swept Deer River in Saturday’s Section 7A title match, return to the state tournament a year after making their debut there.

And in the nightcap, Hermantown (27-3) hooks up with No. 3

Kasson-Mantorville (21-11) at

7 p.m. Like Cook County, the Hawks advanced to state for a second consecutive year. They escaped a wild five-game affair with Rush City in the Section 7AA final Saturday afternoon.

As is the norm, the top five teams on each bracket were seeded, with the top three getting randomly drawn unseeded opponents. Nos. 4 and 5 are paired against each other.

PREP PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

FOOTBALL

MINNESOTA

STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS AAAAAA

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s Games

Lakeville North (9-1) vs. Totino-Grace (10-0), at Edina, 7 p.m.

Minnetonka (8-2) vs. Blaine (8-2), at Park Center H.S., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Maple Grove (8-2) vs. Eden Prairie (9-1), at Chanhassen H.S., 7 p.m.

Champlin Park (7-3) vs. Rosemount (9-1), at Woodbury H.S., 7 p.m.

CLASS AAAAA

Quarterfinals

Friday’s Game

Andover (5-6) vs. Spring Lake Park (10-0), at Centennial H.S., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Apple Valley (7-3) vs. Owatonna (8-2), at Lakeville North H.S., 6 p.m.

Mahtomedi (10-0) vs. Mankato West (10-0), at Farmington H.S., 6 p.m.

Alexandria Area (9-1) vs. Elk River (10-0), at St. Cloud State, 8 p.m.

CLASS AAAA

Friday’s Quarterfinals

Cloquet (7-3) vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-3), at Chisago Lakes H.S., 7 p.m.

Fridley (8-2) vs. Marshall (10-0), at Burnsville H.S., 7 p.m.

South St. Paul (10-0) vs. Winona (9-1), at East Ridge H.S., 7 p.m.

Rocori (8-3) vs. Orono (7-4), at St. Cloud State, 8 p.m.

CLASS AAA

Quarterfinals

Friday’s Game

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (10-1) vs. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (9-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (7-2) vs. Pierz (9-1), at Brainerd H.S., 1 p.m.

Jackson County Central (10-0) vs. Rochester Lourdes (10-0), at Gustavus Adolphus, 2 p.m.

St. Croix Lutheran (10-0) vs. Belle Plaine (9-2), at Lakeville North H.S., 3 p.m.

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

Friday’s Games

Royalton (9-1) vs. Eden Valley-Watkins (9-1), at Brainerd H.S., 7 p.m.

Barnesville (10-0) vs. Pillager (11-0), at Moorhead H.S., 7 p.m.

Norwood-Young America (7-3) vs. Maple River (9-2), at Shakopee H.S., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Lakeview (9-2) vs. Caledonia (11-0), at Gustavus Adolphus, 11 a.m.

CLASS A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s Games

Murray County Central (8-3) vs. Rushford-Peterson (10-1), at New Prague H.S., 7 p.m.

Minneapolis North (10-0) vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (8-3), at Richfield H.S., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mahnomen (10-1) vs. Browerville-Eagle Valley (8-3), at Bemidji State, 6 p.m.

Braham (8-2) vs. Wabasso (10-1), at St. Cloud State, 5 p.m.

NINE-MAN

Friday’s Quarterfinals

Ely (10-0) vs. Cromwell-Wright (11-0), at Public Schools Stadium, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (10-1) vs. Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran (11-0), at St. Cloud State, 5 p.m.

Edgerton/Ellsworth (10-1) vs. Grand Meadow (11-0), at Rochester C.C., 7 p.m.

Stephen-Argyle Central (10-1) vs. Waubun (11-0), at Bemidji State, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

At Northdale M.S., Coon Rapids

Thursday’s Meet

Swimming preliminaries, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Meet

Diving preliminaries and finals, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Meet

Swimming finals, 2 p.m.

SECTION 7A

At Lincoln Park M.S., Duluth

Thursday-Saturday

VOLLEYBALL

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AAA

Saturday’s Result

Championship

At Duluth East

Grand Rapids def. Cambridge-Isanti 25-19, 25-19, 29-27

SECTION 7AA

Saturday’s Result

Championship

At Duluth Denfeld

Hermantown def. Rush City 21-25, 26-24, 14-25, 25-23, 15-13

SECTION 7A

Saturday’s Result

Championship

At Virginia

Cook County def. Deer River 25-16, 25-16, 25-16

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

CLASS AAA

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Grand Rapids (22-8) vs. No. 1 Eagan (28-1), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Prior Lake (25-6) vs. No. 4 Lakeville South (28-3), 9 a.m.

Roseville Area (18-11) vs. No. 2 Champlin Park (29-2), 11 a.m.

Moorhead (24-6) vs. No. 3 Hopkins (29-1), 11 a.m.

Friday’s Matches

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 9 a.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 11 a.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Upper-bracket losers, 9 a.m.

Lower-bracket losers, 11 a.m.

Saturday’s Matches

Championship — semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Third place — semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

Fifth place — consolation winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS AA

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Holy Angels Academy (27-4) vs. No. 1 Kenyon-Wanamingo (32-1), 5 p.m.

No. 5 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (25-3) vs. No. 4 Concordia Academy (24-7), 5 p.m.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (25-6) vs. No. 2 Maple Lake (27-3), 7 p.m.

Hermantown (27-3) vs. No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville (21-11), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Matches

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 5 p.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 7 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Upper-bracket losers, 5 p.m.

Lower-bracket losers, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

Championship — semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Third place — semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

Fifth place — consolation winners, 11 a.m.

CLASS A

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Stephen-Argyle (28-3) vs. No. 1 Mayer Lutheran (26-6), 1 p.m.

No. 5 Underwood (28-4) vs. No. 4 Heritage Christian Academy (25-10), 1 p.m.

Kimball Area (20-13) vs. No. 2 Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (28-7), 3 p.m.

Cook County (22-3) vs. No. 3 Caledonia (28-5), 3 p.m.

Friday’s Matches

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 1 p.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 3 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Upper-bracket losers, 1 p.m.

Lower-bracket losers, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

Championship — semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Third place — semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

Fifth place — consolation winners, 9 a.m.