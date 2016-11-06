Prep volleyball: State tournament pairings announced

None of the Northland's three representatives were seeded.

In Class AAA, Grand Rapids (22-8), fresh off a sweep of Cambridge-Isanti in Saturday night's Section 7AAA final, faces top-seeded Eagan (28-1) at 9 a.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

That afternoon, in a Class A quarter, Cook County (22-3) will oppose No. 3 Caledonia (28-5) at 3 p.m. The Vikings, who swept Deer River in Saturday's Section 7A title match, return to the state tournament a year after making their debut there.

And in the nightcap, Hermantown (27-3) hooks up with No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville (21-11) at 7 p.m. Like Cook County, the Hawks advanced to state for a second consecutive year. They escaped a wild five-game affair with Rush City in the Section 7AA final Saturday afternoon.

As is the norm, the top five teams on each bracket are seeded, with the top three getting randomly drawn unseeded opponents. Nos. 4 and 5 are paired against each other.