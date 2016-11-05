Prep report: Top 10s for locals at state XC meet

Boedigheimer was timed in 16 minutes and 5 seconds for 5 kilometers, about a half-minute behind boys winner Patrick Roos of Edina.

Wayzata won the large-school boys title with 38 points.

Olson finished in 16:02.4, only 5.5 seconds off the pace off winner Declan Dahlberg of Mounds Park Academy. Mora edged Perham for the Class A boys team title.

In girls action, Edina won the AA title with 45 points, though Farmington teammates Anna Fenske and Lauren Peterson went 1-2. The top Northland runner was Cloquet’s Anja Maijala in 33rd in 19:23.5.

In Class A, Fairmont edged Perham for the team crown by two points and eighth-grader Tierney Wolfgram of Math & Sciences Academy claimed the individual title. Elyssa Peterson of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was the area’s top finisher in 10th in 19:25.7.

FOOTBALL

Cromwell-Wright 54, South Ridge 0

Zion Smith completed six passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns, while also picking up 101 rushing yards as the Cardinals dominated the Panthers in the Section 5 Nine-Man championship game Friday night in Esko.

Cromwell-Wright makes its first state tournament appearance since 2014, and will face Ely (10-0) next Friday at Public Schools Stadium in a quarterfinal.

Dillon Hoff and Cameron Cahoon had 126 and 71 rushing yards for Cromwell-Wright (11-0), respectively. Overall, the Cardinals totaled 524 yards of offense, while South Ridge (7-4) was held to 188 yards. Four Cardinals players recorded an interception.

South Ridge 0-0-0-0—0

Cromwell-Wright 21-13-14-6—54

CW — Zion Smith 1 run (kick failed)

CW — Dillon Hoff 2 run (Smith run)

CW — Nic Johnson 27 run (Sawyer Strelnieks kick)

CW — Alek Striowski 2 pass from Smith (run failed)

CW — Johnson 38 pass from Smith (Strelnieks kick)

CW — Johnson 3 pass from Smith (Strelnieks kick)

CW — Cameron Cahoon 6 run (Strelnieks kick)

CW — Isaac Shelton 41 run (pass failed)

volleyball

Cook County 3, Deer River 0

Meredith Sutton totaled 13 kills, most off Tarin Hanson’s 29 set assists, in the Vikings’ 25-16, 25-16, 25-16 victory over the Warriors in the Section 7A final Saturday at Virginia.

Cook County (22-3) advances to this week’s Class A state tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Deer River finished the season 15-15.