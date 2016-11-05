Ely returns to state prep football tourney

The win puts Ely (10-0) in the state tournament for the second straight season and fourth time in five years. The Timberwolves will face Cromwell-Wright, a 54-0 winner over South Ridge, in a Nine-Man quarterfinal next Friday at Public Schools Stadium.

Braxton Casey recovered a muffed punt in the end zone to give Ely the lead in the first quarter, before junior quarterback Carter Gaulke doubled the advantage with a 32-yard run in the second quarter. Heiman added a 53-yard scramble to seal the win.

Junior running back Matt Gerzin added 50 rushing yards for the Timberwolves, as well as a two-point conversion run.

After allowing North Woods (8-2) to score two touchdowns during a 20-12 win in the regular-season finale, the Ely defense recorded a shutout for the second straight year in the section title game. Augie Richter and Adam Porthan paced the Timberwolves with 12 tackles each, while Evan Omerza and Heiman each had an interception.

North Woods 0-0-0-0—0

Ely 8-8-0-7—23

E — Braxton Casey blocked punt recovered in end zone (Matt Gerzin run)

E — Carter Gaulke 32 run (Josh Heiman pass from Gaulke)

E — Heiman 53 rush (Phillip Reis kick)