Cloquet advances to state prep football tourney

But why wait ’til next year?

Spencer Wehr highlighted a dominant rushing attack by totaling 133 yards and two touchdowns, Evan Pokornowski ran for three scores, and the Lumberjacks rode a second-half surge past Princeton 41-27 in the Section 7AAAA title game Friday at balmy Chisago Lakes High School.

Cloquet (7-3) is headed to the Class AAAA state tournament for the third time since 2013.

They might be a year ahead of schedule, but the Lumberjacks never were content to play for the future.

“It’s kind of dangerous when you have a young team because then you might start thinking, ‘Well, if things aren’t going our way this time, we’ll just get it next year,’ ” Cloquet coach Tom Lenarz said in between celebratory group photos. “But these guys have never once played that way, practiced that way or talked that way. They were all about this year.”

And why not? This kind of backfield doesn’t come around very often. It starts with Wehr, who pushed his season tally to 937 rushing yards, plus 18 TDs. He’s everything you’d want in a back — plenty of speed to be dangerous but patient enough to let plays develop, plus he’s physical. The junior set the tone early Friday, racking up 57 yards on four carries during the Lumberjacks’ initial drive, which resulted in a Pokornowski 2-yard plunge into the end zone.

Aahsan Maigag, another junior, is a home run threat. He came in with 699 yards on the ground, and added 110 to that total — on just 11 carries.

Then there’s Mitchell Gerlach, who gave Cloquet a 27-20 lead on a terrific 26-yard scamper late in the third quarter. Gerlach broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage, unleashed a burst of speed and outkicked the secondary. He’s a junior, too, and it was his interception of a Damon Rademacher deep pass with 3:32 remaining that all but sealed the comeback victory. Cloquet trailed 14-13 at the break and 20-19 after the third.

All told, Cloquet produced 359 yards on the ground.

Pokornowski, a senior change-of-pace back who missed all of last season with a foot injury, gave the Lumberjacks a lead they wouldn’t relinquish when he went 25 yards to make it 34-27. Pokornowski is more of a short-yardage guy, a role he relishes.

“I’m just happy to be on the team,” he said. “I don’t need to be a star player.”

Cloquet trailed at halftime chiefly because of Princeton standout Tim Bialka. He finished with 159 yards rushing and three TDs on 31 attempts, and was especially dangerous during a 95-yard first half. The workhorse helped the Tigers (4-7) dominate time of possession in the second quarter.

The Lumberjacks, though, flipped the script over the final 24 minutes. They outmuscled a depleted Princeton defensive line and carved up the Tigers, who couldn’t slow what had to feel like a runaway train.

“We just pound the ball and go as hard as possible,” Maigag said. “We’ve been doing that all year.”

Said Princeton coach Roy Hanenburg, whose club appeared in the section final despite a 2-6 regular season: “They got busy up front and punched us off the ball a little bit. I think they were more physical than we were late in the game.”

Tellingly, Hanenburg admitted that if the Tigers had been able to muster a TD when they were behind 34-27 — they took possession at their own 37-yard line with ample time remaining — they would have gone for two.

“Because I knew we couldn’t stop them,” the coach said.

It was power football, Cloquet’s bread and butter.

“They were crowding the box, but as the game wore on, that really didn’t matter,” Lenarz said.

In a sign that, perhaps, deer is higher than football on Northeastern Minnesota’s autumn pecking order, Friday’s game was sparsely attended. Those who did attend were treated to a game-time temp of near 60, with nary a trace of wind. It felt more like September than the first week of November. A fire-orange sunset preceded the opening kickoff.

The Lumberjacks face Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the state quarterfinals next Friday, back in Lindstrom.

Princeton 0-14-6-7—27

Cloquet 6-7-6-22—41

C — Evan Pokornowski 2 run (kick failed)

P — Tim Bialka 5 run (pass failed)

C — Spencer Wehr 4 run (Noah Niemi kick)

P — Bialka 2 run (Jacob Carlson run)

C — Wehr 1 run (run failed)

P — Alec Schimming 6 pass from Damon Rademacher (pass failed)

C — Mitchell Gerlach 26 run (Joseph Backus pass from Tim Pokornowski)

P — Bialka 1 run (Kylee Schmock kick)

C — E. Pokornowski 25 run (Niemi kick)

C — E. Pokornowski 1 run (Niemi kick)