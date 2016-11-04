Saturday’s prep volleyball playoff games

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Duluth East High School

Outlook: Just as Grand Rapids coach Bryan Fideldy said prior to the postseason, when the Thunderhawks are on, they can play with anyone. They’ve been on through two playoff matches — a 3-1 win over Anoka in the quarterfinals and a 3-0 sweep over North Branch in the semifinals. No. 4-seeded Grand Rapids, trying to get back to state for the first time since 2013, is balanced, with five players boasting at least 100 kills. Junior middle hitter Brianna Sutherland has 283 and sophomore outside hitter Megan Walsh owns 269. Junior setter Marissa Rossi has totaled 784 set assists. The last time these clubs squared off was the 2015 section quarterfinals, a 3-1 Thunderhawks triumph. … Second-seeded Cambridge-Isanti outlasted Princeton in a five-game semifinal Wednesday. Senior outside hitter Claire Sheehan, a University of Iowa commit, has totaled a dizzying 568 kills (6.2 per game, 20.3 per match) and 445 digs (4.8, 15.9). She rang up 39 kills in the semifinals. Sheehan was recruited by a cadre of Big Ten schools, including perennial power Penn State. Younger sister Paige Sheehan, an eighth-grade setter, has 866 assists (9.4 per game, 30.9 per match), with 60 coming Wednesday. The Bluejackets’ lone trip to state came in 2014. They started the fall 0-6 before finding their groove.

Hermantown (26-3) vs. Rush City (22-3)

What: Section 7AA final

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Duluth Denfeld High School

Outlook: Defending section champ Hermantown likely hasn’t forgotten its last tussle with the Tigers. In last year’s section semifinals, the Hawks rallied from a 2-1 deficit to force a fifth game, where they reeled off 10 consecutive points to escape another jam and advance. Many of the same characters are back in the Hermantown lineup this time, with vertically blessed junior hitters Ellie Gamradt (6-foot-2) and Sierra Bolen (6-1) capitalizing on 6-foot senior setter Jordyn Thomas’ passing. Bolen had 12 kills and five blocks in Wednesday’s semifinal sweep of Aitkin, while senior Alexa Sinner added 10 kills. Senior libero Kailey Mihalik contributed 26 digs. The Hawks are unbeaten in their past 13 matches, of which 10 were sweeps. … Rush City didn’t meet much resistance in its semifinal sweep of Greenway, the Tigers’ 11th consecutive win. They’re athletic, especially at the net, where 6-1 sophomore Jamie Guptill has a team-high 278 kills and 59 blocks. Shawna Mell, a 5-11 sophomore, is next with 227 kills and 49 blocks. Coach Eric Tilander likes his offense to push the tempo, and junior setter Taylor Williams (533 assists) is responsible for instigating the attack. In Wednesday’s semifinals, Rush City was able to wash away the sour taste of last year’s loss to Hermantown on the same Denfeld court. The Tigers are seeking their first state tournament.

Quotable: “They play like a big family and they have a lot of fun out there, and you can see it. Everybody is in this to win.” — Hermantown coach Sue Wasbotten on her team’s easygoing demeanor after its win over Aitkin

Cook County (21-3) vs. Deer River (15-14)

What: Section 7A final

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Virginia High School

Outlook: Cook County entered last season having never reached the state tournament. Now, the Vikings are on the brink of qualifying two years in a row. They are one of the bracket’s two top seeds — Deer River discarded the other, Hill City, in the quarterfinals. Cook County has won 16 in a row since a 5-3 start and swept its first three playoff opponents, including North Woods in Wednesday’s semifinals. Junior outside hitter Meredith Sutton is one of the region’s top players and has piled up 387 kills (5.3 per game, 16.1 per match). She is hitting a robust .370. Senior Emily Jacobsen (131 kills) and sophomore Alyssa Lashinski (126) are next. Senior setter Tarin Hanson (606 assists) is a deft passer and junior libero Raina Ryden (635 digs) anchors the defense. This is Pam Taylor’s 34th season coaching the Vikings. … Deer River ended the regular season 12-14, but a difficult schedule had a lot to do with that. Winners of seven straight, the Warriors are peaking at the perfect time. They snuck past section heavyweight Carlton in the semifinals, in five games, and are seeded fourth. Deer River showed some grit by bouncing back from a 25-12 setback in the fourth game against Carlton. Warriors coach Connie Boyum-Erzar became the state’s 11th prep volleyball coach to reach 600 victories midway through last month. She has guided the program for 35 years. Deer River, which qualified for state in 2008 and ’09, is led by junior setter Devanee Tibbetts, sophomore middle hitter Hope Schjenken, senior outside hitter Maria Herfindahl and senior libero Michaela Fairbanks.