Friday's prep football playoff games

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Chisago Lakes High School, Lindstrom, Minn.

Outlook: With juniors filling so many key roles, many thought Cloquet was a year away from serious state-

tournament contention. But here are the Lumberjacks, on the cusp of qualifying for the third time in four seasons. They are the second seed in this six-team section. Running backs Spencer Wehr (127 carries, 804 yards, 16 TDs), Aahsan Maigag (105-699, 5 TDs) and Mitchell Gerlach (44-426) round out the backfield. All are juniors. As is QB Tim Pokornowski (58-for-114 passing, 782 yards, 6 TDs). Defensively, Wehr has recovered five fumbles, while Gerlach and senior Joseph Backus have three interceptions apiece. Cloquet opened the playoffs by easing past North Branch 34-13 in the semifinals. Tom Lenarz is 64-69 in 14 seasons as Lumberjacks coach. … Princeton is in the section final for a second-straight fall. The Tigers were walloped 41-14 by Hermantown a year ago. They are seeded fourth after a 2-6 regular season, but clobbered Hibbing in the first round and slipped past Hermantown 22-14 last week. In that game, Princeton overcame a 14-6 halftime deficit by scoring the contest’s final 16 points. Senior running back Tim Bialka ran for a pair of TDs, including a 61-yarder that forced a 14-14 tie. The Tigers last made it to state in 2012.

Radio: WKLK-AM 1230

Ely (9-0) vs. North Woods (8-1)

What: Section 7 Nine-Man final

When: 4:45 p.m.

Where: Esko

Outlook: Ely, the bracket’s No. 1 seed, is averaging 41.1 points per night, while allowing 10.3. The Timberwolves are trying to reach their fourth state tournament in five years. Senior Josh Heiman is among the area’s best running backs. Brian Lamppa has won 55 games as Ely’s coach. The Timberwolves ended the regular season ranked atop Minnesota Scores’ Quality Results Formula index for Nine-Man. … No. 2 North Woods showed this section was a two-horse race by challenging Ely in an eventual 20-12 loss to close the regular season. Included in the Grizzlies’ 7-0 start was a Sept. 30 win over Lake of the Woods in which they scored a mind-boggling 58 points in the first quarter. Junior QB Tate Olson (47-for-101, 950 yards, 13 TDs) and junior running back Brendan Parson (85-710, 9 TDs) are the playmakers in an offense that has scored at least 32 points in every game except for the Ely loss. Senior linebacker Mike Buchanan has totaled 97 tackles. The winner of this game will face either Cromwell-Wright or South Ridge in next week’s state tournament quarterfinals at Public Schools Stadium.

Cromwell-Wright (10-0) vs. South Ridge (7-3)

What: Section 5 Nine-Man final

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Esko

Outlook: No. 1 Cromwell-Wright won its first two playoff games by a combined 116-0. In fact, the Cardinals’ five shutouts have come in their past six games. The first-team defense has allowed one TD all fall. Cromwell-Wright, seeking its 17th state tournament appearance, overpowered South Ridge 48-8 on Sept. 23. The third-highest scoring team in the state (regardless of classification) hums with its senior quarterback, Zion Smith (52-for-90, 947 yards, 25 TDs). The fourth-year starter has yet to throw an interception and is one of four Cardinals with at least 400 rushing yards. Smith has picked up 514 yards and nine TDs on the ground, while senior Dillon Hoff (73-597, 10 TDs) leads the way. From his linebacker position on defense, Smith also is the leading tackler with 80. “He reads as good as any linebacker I’ve ever had,” coach Jeff Gronner said. Hoff and sophomore Kannon Korpela each have three interceptions. … South Ridge always seems to be in the mix this time of year. The Panthers have won at least seven games every season since 2012, when they reached the state semifinals. No. 3-seeded South Ridge posted a modest 22-18 upset of Silver Bay last week. Junior Nick Carlson (66-for-162, 1,124 yards, 16 TDs, 8 interceptions) has rushed for 579 yards. Sophomore Joe Janke (192-1,094) is the chief running threat, while senior Mark Lisic (25 receptions, 486 yards) is a big-play tight end. In these teams’ last playoff meeting, in the 2013 section quarterfinals, the Panthers won 26-0.

Quotable: “I keep bringing up last year, that we pounded Floodwood in the regular season and they came back and beat us (in the playoffs). And that can happen if we don’t play our best game.” — Gronner on not overlooking South Ridge

Radio: WKLK-FM 96.5