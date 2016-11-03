Where: Malosky Stadium

Outlook: Top-seeded Proctor puts its six-game winning streak on the line. One more victory and the Rails will be making their third

trip to the state tournament in four years. They got here via a customarily defensive display vs. Esko in the semifinals, in a disjointed

game marred by penalties. Proctor surprised GNK in the season opener when QB John Pioro dashed 12 yards on fourth-and- goal with

29 seconds remaining in regulation and Dakota Ellis-Ciaccio tacked on the two-point conversion by diving across the goal line for the

winning points. Proctor added a safety for the 17-14 final score. The Rails’ only loss was to Grand Rapids (29-0), a team GNK defeated.

Running back AJ Maas (132 carries, 514 yards, four TDs) is the top rusher, though Jerid Parrott (66-334, one) was effective against the

Eskomos, amassing 85 yards on 19 attempts. Defensive lineman Kaleb Stevens has tallied 79 tackles and eight sacks, while defensive

backs John Aase and Lucas Nordquist own five and four interceptions, respectively. Nordquist’s older brother, Brodie Nordquist,

quarterbacked the Rails to the state semifinals in 2013. Tonight’s game will pit Proctor’s rugged defense, which allows 11 points per

game, vs. the up-tempo Titans’ offense (36.9 ppg). … No. 2 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s last trip to state came in 2011, the year

before Proctor and Esko began taking turns representing this section. The Michael Chupurdia-to- Benjamin Steel connection has been

fruitful for the Titans, as has the running of Spencer Potter. Chupurdia was 9-for- 16 passing for 162 yards and three TDs in the Titans’

38-33 win over Two Harbors in the semis. That afternoon, Chupurdia hooked up with Steel for a 20-yard TD on a fourth-and- 9 fade

route with 1:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. Potter rang up 153 yards and three scores in the second half against the Agates.

Tonight’s winner will meet the champ of Section 5AAA, either Pierz or Mora, in the state quarterfinals Nov. 12 in Brainerd.