Prep report: Cook County, Deer River reach final

The fourth-seeded Warriors knocked off the No. 2 Bulldogs 18-25, 27-25, 25-17, 12-25, 15-8 to earn a berth in Saturday’s 4 p.m. championship match against Cook County.

Devanee Tibbetts totaled 33 set assists, mostly to Schjenken, as Deer River (15-14) moved within one victory of a third state tournament appearance.

Tayler Nelson and Abby Mickle each had 15 kills and Brynne Mickle recorded 40 assists for the Bulldogs (20-11).

Cook County 3, North Woods 0

Meredith Sutton had 14 kills and 15 digs as the top-seeded Vikings cruised to a 25-16, 27-25, 25-20 semifinal sweep over the Grizzlies at Virginia.

Tarin Hanson totaled 24 set assists and Raina Ryden led the defense with 27 digs for Cook County (21-3).

Grand Rapids 3, North Branch 0

Marissa Rossi spread the offense around with 25 set assists as the Thunderhawks swept the Vikings 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 in a Section 7AA semifinal.

Molly Hasbargen added 29 digs for Grand Rapids (21-8), which will play Cambridge-Isanti, a 3-2 winner over Princeton, in Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship at Duluth East.