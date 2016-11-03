Hermantown reaches Section 7AA volleyball final

The coach’s spirits had rebounded right along with the Hawks’ play, which started erratic as the defending section champs tumbled into a nine-point hole early in the opening game of a semifinal vs. Aitkin. Hermantown trailed 11-2 before settling down to pluck the Gobblers in a 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 sweep.

“They just like to keep this interesting or something; I don’t know,” Wasbotten quipped following her squad’s 13th consecutive victory. “They were trying to get me riled up maybe, but I knew that we would figure it out.”

Indeed, they did, with Sierra Bolen, Jordyn Thomas and Alexa Sinner highlighting a balanced attack that wore down upset-minded Aitkin (24-7).

Bolen, a 6-foot-1 middle hitter, powered the Hawks with 12 kills and five blocks. It was the junior’s bullet in the decisive game, which whistled straight into the upper body of an Aitkin player, that sent Hermantown pulling away.

Setter Thomas’ well-rounded stat line listed 10 kills, 24 set assists and six blocks. The 6-foot senior is another intimidating presence in a lineup teeming with height, and one that offered Aitkin little room to operate.

“They’ve got long arms — big, tall — and they were getting a piece of most of our hits,” Gobblers coach Steve Michaletz said.

The Hawks move into Saturday’s title tilt vs. fellow No. 1 seed Rush City at

4 p.m., back at Denfeld. The Tigers rolled past Greenway in three games in Wednesday’s first semifinal.

Michaletz said the Gobblers were overmatched at the net. He lists three of his players as 6-footers, but he admitted that’s a stretch.

“They’re 5-11 at best,” Michaletz deadpanned. “They’re an amazing team. They’ve got long arms — big, tall — and they were getting a piece of most of our hits. That’s the key right there. We were having a hard time blocking them and they were getting a piece of most of our hits.”

In the opener, Hermantown’s climb from an 11-2 hole coalesced on 6-2 junior Ellie Gamradt’s emphatic block that made it 16-16. The Hawks closed on a 9-3 run to seize control.

Slow starts bit them in the next two games, including an 11-5 deficit in the third, but this is a veteran group not easily rattled. They refuse to take themselves too seriously on the court. Consequently, the Hawks don’t tighten up when faced with some adversity, such as playing from behind, which they did often Wednesday. Instead, they found another gear the Gobblers couldn’t match.

“We told ourselves that we needed to bring a lot more energy, because we always play better with energy,” Bolen said after posing for a photo with a pair of young fans.

Ellie Michaletz had 15 kills, while Taylor Ehnstrom collected 27 assists to pace the Gobblers.

“This team is made up of girls that will never quit, they’ll never stop, they keep on battling even to the last point,” Coach Michaletz said. “That’s the game of volleyball — momentum. We did the same thing to them in game one and game two, but you give up a couple points and you lose your focus a little bit. And things can start to snowball on anybody.”

Rush City 3, Greenway 0

Rush City’s last appearance on this court ended in heartbreak — a 3-2 loss to Hermantown in the 2015 section semis, a match the Tigers controlled before agonizingly letting it slip away.

They atoned for that defeat Wednesday by sweeping past the Raiders 25-21, 25-22, 25-15.

Rush City’s athleticism, which spurred an air-tight block and explosive attack, was too much for Greenway.

“The block was big tonight,” Tigers coach Eric Telander said. “We maybe didn’t get a ton of points off it, but it kept them thinking.”

Middle hitter Jamie Guptill led Rush City (22-3) with 11 kills, 11 digs and six blocks. The sophomore had missed three straight practices before Wednesday with a bug, but returned at a fortunate time, at least for the Tigers. Guptill is 6-foot-1 and can elevate, too. She hit .455 for the match. It was her alertness that allowed Rush City to close the second game, when Guptill spied an opening and swatted the ball across for the winner.

Already trailing 1-0, the Raiders (23-7) did themselves no favors in the second. They too often were out of sync and were plagued by a rash of unforced errors. When Greenway did get set up, the Tigers had an answer.

“They were all over the place,” Raiders coach Rhaya Tomberlin-Anderson said.

Tomberlin-Anderson was without a pair of key cogs in junior Claire Glines and eighth-grader Claire Vekich. Both were on the bench with broken ankles, Vekich’s coming late last month just as the regular season was giving way to the postseason.

Junior setter Taylor Williams deftly anchored Rush City’s up-tempo attack and finished with 25 assists.

Hannah Goggleye totaled 11 kills and Erin Gustafson added 24 assists to pace Greenway.

While the Raiders are young, they’re not nearly as youthful as the Tigers. Rush City has just one senior on its roster; otherwise, it’s a sophomore-dominated bunch. Telander isn’t worried about their big-game cred, though, especially not after their poised play Wednesday.

“We’re young, but sometimes that helps because they’re naïve in intense situations,” Telander said.