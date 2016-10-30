Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prep report: Cromwell-Wright, Ely still perfect

    By News Tribune on Oct 30, 2016 at 11:45 p.m.

    News Tribune

    Cromwell-Wright recorded its fifth shutout this fall — all in the past six games — in a 61-0 rout of Floodwood in a Section 5 Nine-Man high school football semifinal Saturday night in Cromwell.

    Senior QB Zion Smith threw his 25th touchdown of the season and ran in another, Cameron Cahoon added a pair of rushing TDs and the Cardinals improved to 10-0. The Cardinals’ first-team defense has yet to allow a touchdown this season.

    Drew Libbon also had two scores — one rushing, one passing — as top-seeded Cromwell-Wright punched its ticket to Friday’s section final vs. third-seeded South Ridge, an opponent the Cardinals defeated 48-8 on Sept. 23.

    Jeff Gronner won his 110th game as Cromwell-Wright’s coach.

    Floodwood 0-0-0-0—0

    Cromwell-Wright 20-21-8-12—61

    CW — Nic Johnson 62 run (Sawyer Strelnieks kick)

    CW — Samuel Kemper 13 pass from Zion Smith (Strelnieks kick)

    CW — Dillon Hoff 2 run (kick failed)

    CW — Smith 8 run (Ryan Juntunen pass from Smith)

    CW — Cameron Cahoon 6 run (kick failed)

    CW — Cahoon 20 run (Strelnieks kick)

    CW — Kannon Korpela 30 interception return (Korpela pass from Drew Libbon)

    CW — Jaden Gronner 13 pass from Libbon (run failed)

    CW — Libbon 50 run (pass failed)

    Ely 43, Northeast Range 24

    Josh Heiman ran for 176 yards on 21 carries and carried the host Timberwolves to a 36-0 halftime lead in the Section 7 Nine-Man semifinal Saturday in Ely.

    Matt Gerzin rushed for 82 yards on five carries and added a touchdown for the top-seeded Timberwolves (9-0), who face North Woods with a state tournament berth on the line at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Esko Stadium.

    Defensively, Blaise Lah led the Timberwolves with 16 tackles.

    Northeast Range 0-0-0-24—24

    Ely 14-22-7-0—43

    E — Josh Heiman 8 run (Gerzin run)

    E — Blaise Lah 8 run (run failed)

    E — Matt Gerzin 32 run (Lah run)

    E — Evan Omerza 22 run (Felipe Reis kick)

    E — Lah 15 run (Reis kick)

    E — Casey 1 run (Reis kick)

    NR — Alex Scholl 18 run (Aaron Saari pass from Travis Loewen)

    NR — Scholl 17 run (Loewen run)

    NR — Loewen 1 run (Zach Anderson run)

    Explore related topics:sportspreps
    Advertisement
    randomness