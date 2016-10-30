Prep report: Cromwell-Wright, Ely still perfect

Senior QB Zion Smith threw his 25th touchdown of the season and ran in another, Cameron Cahoon added a pair of rushing TDs and the Cardinals improved to 10-0. The Cardinals’ first-team defense has yet to allow a touchdown this season.

Drew Libbon also had two scores — one rushing, one passing — as top-seeded Cromwell-Wright punched its ticket to Friday’s section final vs. third-seeded South Ridge, an opponent the Cardinals defeated 48-8 on Sept. 23.

Jeff Gronner won his 110th game as Cromwell-Wright’s coach.

Floodwood 0-0-0-0—0

Cromwell-Wright 20-21-8-12—61

CW — Nic Johnson 62 run (Sawyer Strelnieks kick)

CW — Samuel Kemper 13 pass from Zion Smith (Strelnieks kick)

CW — Dillon Hoff 2 run (kick failed)

CW — Smith 8 run (Ryan Juntunen pass from Smith)

CW — Cameron Cahoon 6 run (kick failed)

CW — Cahoon 20 run (Strelnieks kick)

CW — Kannon Korpela 30 interception return (Korpela pass from Drew Libbon)

CW — Jaden Gronner 13 pass from Libbon (run failed)

CW — Libbon 50 run (pass failed)

Ely 43, Northeast Range 24

Josh Heiman ran for 176 yards on 21 carries and carried the host Timberwolves to a 36-0 halftime lead in the Section 7 Nine-Man semifinal Saturday in Ely.

Matt Gerzin rushed for 82 yards on five carries and added a touchdown for the top-seeded Timberwolves (9-0), who face North Woods with a state tournament berth on the line at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Esko Stadium.

Defensively, Blaise Lah led the Timberwolves with 16 tackles.

Northeast Range 0-0-0-24—24

Ely 14-22-7-0—43

E — Josh Heiman 8 run (Gerzin run)

E — Blaise Lah 8 run (run failed)

E — Matt Gerzin 32 run (Lah run)

E — Evan Omerza 22 run (Felipe Reis kick)

E — Lah 15 run (Reis kick)

E — Casey 1 run (Reis kick)

NR — Alex Scholl 18 run (Aaron Saari pass from Travis Loewen)

NR — Scholl 17 run (Loewen run)

NR — Loewen 1 run (Zach Anderson run)