Prep report: Cromwell-Wright, Ely still perfect
News Tribune
Cromwell-Wright recorded its fifth shutout this fall — all in the past six games — in a 61-0 rout of Floodwood in a Section 5 Nine-Man high school football semifinal Saturday night in Cromwell.
Senior QB Zion Smith threw his 25th touchdown of the season and ran in another, Cameron Cahoon added a pair of rushing TDs and the Cardinals improved to 10-0. The Cardinals’ first-team defense has yet to allow a touchdown this season.
Drew Libbon also had two scores — one rushing, one passing — as top-seeded Cromwell-Wright punched its ticket to Friday’s section final vs. third-seeded South Ridge, an opponent the Cardinals defeated 48-8 on Sept. 23.
Jeff Gronner won his 110th game as Cromwell-Wright’s coach.
Floodwood 0-0-0-0—0
Cromwell-Wright 20-21-8-12—61
CW — Nic Johnson 62 run (Sawyer Strelnieks kick)
CW — Samuel Kemper 13 pass from Zion Smith (Strelnieks kick)
CW — Dillon Hoff 2 run (kick failed)
CW — Smith 8 run (Ryan Juntunen pass from Smith)
CW — Cameron Cahoon 6 run (kick failed)
CW — Cahoon 20 run (Strelnieks kick)
CW — Kannon Korpela 30 interception return (Korpela pass from Drew Libbon)
CW — Jaden Gronner 13 pass from Libbon (run failed)
CW — Libbon 50 run (pass failed)
Ely 43, Northeast Range 24
Josh Heiman ran for 176 yards on 21 carries and carried the host Timberwolves to a 36-0 halftime lead in the Section 7 Nine-Man semifinal Saturday in Ely.
Matt Gerzin rushed for 82 yards on five carries and added a touchdown for the top-seeded Timberwolves (9-0), who face North Woods with a state tournament berth on the line at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Esko Stadium.
Defensively, Blaise Lah led the Timberwolves with 16 tackles.
Northeast Range 0-0-0-24—24
Ely 14-22-7-0—43
E — Josh Heiman 8 run (Gerzin run)
E — Blaise Lah 8 run (run failed)
E — Matt Gerzin 32 run (Lah run)
E — Evan Omerza 22 run (Felipe Reis kick)
E — Lah 15 run (Reis kick)
E — Casey 1 run (Reis kick)
NR — Alex Scholl 18 run (Aaron Saari pass from Travis Loewen)
NR — Scholl 17 run (Loewen run)
NR — Loewen 1 run (Zach Anderson run)