Late TD lifts GNK past Two Harbors

“The play was a fade stop, I faked the fade and stopped back,” said Steel, who had six receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns. “He threw it to my back shoulder and I was able to break a tackle and walk it in for a touchdown.”

The pair also connected on a 17-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half to keep GNK (6-2) in the game and pick up some much-needed momentum heading into the second half.

Two Harbors (6-4) opened the game by traveling 58 yards on five plays, capped by a 20-yard run from Spencer Ross to give the Agates a 7-0 lead. GNK answered with a drive that consumed 6:14 and ended with Chupurdia’s first touchdown of the day, an 18-yard toss to Mason Graves on fourth-and-5 to make the score 7-6.

Chupurdia finished 9-for-16 for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans forced Two Harbors to turn the ball over on downs at the Agates’ 28, but turnovers threatened to derail GNK’s game plan. A fumble on the second play of the drive put the ball back in the hands of Two Harbors, and the Agates took a 14-6 lead on a 1-yard TD run by Chad Nordean. Another fumble set up Two Harbors at midfield and Ross scampered 27 yards for his second score.

On the first play of the Titans’ next drive, Two Harbors senior Ian Johnson picked off Chupurdia and the Agates threatened to blow the game open just before halftime. GNK’s defense stiffened and forced Two Harbors to punt with less than two minutes remaining in the half. The Titans marched down the field on the strength of 31 yards rushing from running back Spencer Potter and two completions from Chupurdia, including the score to end the half.

Two Harbors’ Easton Best returned a punt to the GNK 26 and then Johnson’s 26-yard run gave the Agates a 27-12 lead.

Then Potter exploded. The senior scored three touchdowns and gained 153 yards in the second half and gave GNK a 32-27 lead with 9:31 left to play.

“We took (Steel) out of his normal spot at tight end and put him out to wide receiver, which loosened him up inside as well,” GNK coach Bob Schwartz said. “We forced them to pick their poison a bit whether to bring the safety over the top of him or over the box against Potter.”

Two Harbors drove back down the field and reclaimed the lead on Nordean’s second touchdown, but with five minutes left the Titans were able to mount one final drive and earn the win that puts them in the section final against Proctor at 7 p.m. Thursday at Malosky Stadium.

Despite allowing 38 points, Two Harbors kept pressure on Chupurdia all day and recorded three sacks.

“We got them down on the ground and pounded him more than anyone else did all year,” Two Harbors coach Tom Nelson said. “We pressured him, but he’s a heck of a quarterback and he’s going to make some plays.”

Likewise, the Agates often had good coverage on Steel, but the senior was able to outjump or outmuscle Agate defenders for the ball. On the game-winning catch, Two Harbors even had Steel double-covered.

Saturday’s game was reminiscent of the teams’ thrilling regular-season shootout on Oct. 7, in which the Titans outlasted Two Harbors 54-46.

The Titans lost their season opener to the Rails 17-14 after a late Proctor touchdown.

“We had them fourth-and-goal from the 12-yard line and they scored from the pylon, so I don’t expect anything else this time,” Schwartz said. “I think it is going to be a close battle.”