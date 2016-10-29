Jake Hausmann and Elliott Peterson scoring runs gave the Hawks (5-4) a 14-6 halftime lead before the Tigers (4-6) rallied in the second half.

Bialka’s 61-yard touchdown run and ensuing two-point conversion tied the game at 14-14 in the third quarter.

Princeton will face Cloquet for the section title at 7 p.m. Friday at Chisago Lakes High School in Lindstrom.

Princeton 6-0-8-8—22

Hermantown 6-8-0-0—14

H — Jake Hausmann run (run failed)

P — Damon Rademacher 5 run (kick failed)

H — Elliott Peterson 14 run (T.J. Gamradt run)

P — Tim Bialka 61 run (Alec Schimming pass from Rademacher)

P — Jacob Chase 45 run (Bialka run)

Cloquet 34,

North Branch 13

Spencer Wehr ran for 118 yards on 22 carries and found the end zone twice to lead the second-seeded Lumberjacks (6-3) in a 7AAAA semifinal at Cloquet.

Wehr scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 5 yards to put Cloquet up 27-0.

Aahsan Maigag, who scored on a 4-yard run, rushed for 53 yards on eight carries. He also caught four passes for 47 yards.

North Branch 0-0-0-13—13

Cloquet 7-13-0-14—34

C — Evan Pokornowski 3 run (Noah Niemi good)

C — Joshua Bushey 18 pass from Tim Pokornowski (Niemi kick)

C — Spencer Wehr 1 run (Niemi kick)

C — Wehr 5 run (Niemi kick)

NB — Darien Fair 8 pass from Aaron Robillard (Dawson Linkert kick)

NB — Micah Hindt 1 run (Linkert kick)

C — Aahsan Maigag 4 run (Niemi kick)

Andover 56,

Grand Rapids 12

The top-seeded Thunderhawks (6-3) were ousted by the sub-.500 Huskies (4-6) in a 7AAAAA semifinal at Grand Rapids and outgained 452 yards to 201.

The Huskies rushed for 210 yards and threw for 242. Running back Carsen Syke ran for three touchdowns.

Grand Rapids’ two scores came from Gavin Kuschel on a 1-yard run and Jack Bowman, who recovered a fumble and ran 10 yards to the end zone.

Andover 22-22-12-0—56

Grand Rapids 0-6-6-0—12

A — Carsen Syke 1 run (Michael Wandmaker run)

A — Gavyn Walsh 10 run (run failed)

A — Syke 3 run (Wandmaker run)

GR — Gavin Kuschel 1 run (kick blocked)

A — Jacob Paul 43 pass from Walsh (Wandmaker run)

A — Brandon Deitz 6 run (pass fail)

A — Adam Perrin 20 pass from Walsh (Paul pass from Walsh)

A — Syke 3 run (run failed)

A — Deitz 5 run (pass failed)

GR — Jack Bowman 10 fumble recovery (kick blocked)

Rush City 21,

Eveleth-Gilbert 19

Jake Weston hit Kyle Sickel on a 3-yard touchdown pass with 5 seconds to play, but Weston’s ensuing two-point conversion pass fell incomplete as the Tigers held off the top-seeded Golden Bears (6-3) in a Section 7AA semifinal at Eveleth.

Tyler Oscarson ran for touchdowns of 31 and 40 yards to give No. 5 Rush City (8-2) a 14-13 lead after three quarters.

Riley Sykes added a 3-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter for the winning points.

The Tigers will play Royalton for the 7AA crown Thursday in Esko.

Rush City 0-7-7-7—21

Eveleth-Gilbert 7-3-3-6—19

EG — Kelly Hakala run (John Day kick)

RC — Tyler Oscarson 31 run (Vincent Schmidt-Kittler kick)

EG — Day 33 field goal

EG — Day 41 field goal

RC — Oscarson 40 run (Schmidt-Kittler kick)

RC — Riley Sykes 3 run (Schmidt-Kittler kick)

EG — Kyle Sickel 3 pass from Jake Weston (pass failed)

nORTH wOODS 52,

cOOK cOUNTY 14

The host Grizzlies (8-1) scored the game’s first 39 points and eased past the Vikings (4-6) in a Section 7 Nine-Man semifinal.

George Bibeau hauled in three TD passes from Tate Olson, who hooked up with Isaiah Squires for another score.

No. 2-seeded North Woods takes on No. 1 Ely, a 43-24 semifinal winner over Northeast Range, in Friday’s section title game at 4:45 p.m. in Esko.

Cook County 0-0-6-8—14

North Woods 15-18-13-6—52

NW — Brendan Parson 32 run (Mike Buchanan run)

NW — George Bibeau 16 pass from Tate Olson (Olson kick)

NW — Bibeau 16 pass from Olson (pass failed)

NW — Isaiah Squires 20 pass from Olson (run failed)

NW — Parson 53 run (kick failed)

NW — Bibeau 63 pass from Olson (run failed)

CC — Andrew Miller 4 run (run failed)

NW — Buchanan 3 run (Olson kick)

NW — Blake Scofield 7 run (run failed)

CC — Miller 48 run (Sam O’Phelan run)

South Ridge 22,

Silver Bay 18

Nick Carlson completed 9 of 24 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers snuck past the Mariners in the Section 5 Nine-Man semifinals thanks to a pair of two-point conversions.

Tanner Ketola was 8-for-18 passing for 123 yards, while Giovanni Marolt had 112 rushing yards for No. 2 Silver Bay (6-3).

Third-seeded (7-3) South Ridge advances to the Section 5 final Friday against unbeaten Cromwell-Wright, a 61-0 winner over Floodwood in the other semifinal.

South Ridge 16-6-0-0—22

Silver Bay 12-6-0-0—18

SB — Jason Blood 77 pass from Tanner Ketola (pass failed)

SR — Nick Carlson 14 run (Elias Tuominen pass from Carlson)

SB — Ketola 64 run (run failed)

SR — Adam Keskitalo 22 pass from Carlson (Carlson run)

SR — Mark Lisic 21 pass from Carlson (pass failed)

SB — Giovanni Marolt 80 run (pass failed)\

Cross Country

Northwestern, Ashland

compete at state

Northwestern’s Donny Pooler finished 12th in 16 minutes, 36.26 seconds and Ashland’s Maury Miller took 13th in 16:36.26 on Saturday in the Wisconsin Division 2 boys cross country championship at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

Walker Miller finished 28th for the Oredockers in 16:54 while the Tigers, competing as a team, finished 15th of 16.

The Northwestern girls finished last as a team in the Division 2 state meet, and were led by Abby Nelson (69th in 21:00.88). Ashland’s Amy Wallis took 37th in 20:27.55.

Dana Feyen of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau won the Division 2 girls race in 18:21.48 with the team title going to East Troy. Appleton Xavier’s Luke Bailey won the boys Division 2 race in 15:44.80 and Lakeland took the team title.