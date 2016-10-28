Saturday's featured prep football playoff games

When: 1 p.m.

Outlook: These teams are no strangers to postseason meetings, but they typically occur a round later and with a state tournament berth hanging in the balance. They have met in the section final in three of the past four years, with Esko winning in 2012 and Proctor returning the favor in 2013 and again last year. In between, the Eskomos also advanced to state in 2014 by defeating Two Harbors. The Rails garnered the top seed and were idle for Tuesday’s first round. If they are able to repeat atop the section, the Rails will do so with a dramatically different approach. A year ago, QB Jake Malec and his nearly 2,000 passing yards triggered an up-tempo offense. This time around, Proctor, scoring about 18 points per game, is winning with defense. The Rails, led by John Aase’s five interceptions, allow 11.6 points per night. Kaleb Stevens is the top tackler with 72. The junior has added seven sacks. Aase, a senior, also has 13 receptions for 335 yards and five TDs on offense. A.J. Maas has 116 carries for 486 yards and four TDs, and John Pioro is 31-for-85 passing (36 percent) for 597 yards and six scores. Proctor, riding a five-game winning streak and ranked sixth in Class AAA, was outgained in total yardage by its eight opponents, 1,661 yards to 1,654. … Esko closed the regular season with a 24-21 loss at Virginia, then returned a week later and edged the Blue Devils 20-14. The fifth-seeded Eskomos have struggled to get on track. QB Stone DeLeon has been a bright spot, completing 80 of 155 passes (52 percent) for 1,154 yards and 11 TDs, though he’s been intercepted 12 times. His favorite target is Dawsen Cossalter (20 receptions, 469 yards, seven TDs). Esko has 234 rushing attempts for 1,183 yards — or 40 more than Jaxson Turner amassed last season, on 131 carries. The last time Esko finished below .500 was 2011 (4-5). This afternoon’s winner faces either Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin or Two Harbors on Nov. 3 at Malosky Stadium.

Radio: WKLK-FM 96.5

TWO HARBORS (6-3) AT GREENWAY/NASHWAUK-KEEWATIN (5-2)

What: Section 7AAA semifinal

When: 1 p.m.

Outlook: Second-seeded GNK has been idle since a 46-14 dismantling of Hibbing to cap the regular season. In that one, explosive Spencer Potter piled up close to 400 rushing yards and five TDs. He’s the Titans’ pulse, but this is a well-rounded squad. In GNK’s 54-46 shootout win over Two Harbors on Oct. 7, QB Michael Chupurdia threw three TDs — including two to Benjamin Steel — and ran in another. The Titans were the last team not named Esko or Proctor to represent this section in the state tournament. … For all of Two Harbors’ gridiron success, the Agates haven’t been to the state tournament since their lone appearance in 1977. They made it to the section final as recently as 2014, where they were overpowered by Esko. That group’s multi-faceted ground game mirrors the current club’s, which unleashes a trio of rushers with at least 500 yards. Junior Spencer Ross (164 carries, 1,320 yards, 17 TDs) is the headliner, with senior Ian Johnson (109-779, 10) and junior Chad Nordean (84-519, eight) also gobbling up big chunks of real estate in an offense that has totaled 3,288 yards and 43 TDs on the ground through nine games. No. 3 Two Harbors rushed for more than 400 yards in the regular-season loss to GNK, including Ross’ 257. The Agates routed International Falls 55-7 in Tuesday’s first round.