Prep playoff schedule
cross country
MINNESOTA
STATE MEET
Saturday, Nov. 5
At St. Olaf College,
Northfield
Class A boys, 10 a.m.
Class A girls, 11 a.m.
Class AA boys, 1 p.m.
Class AA girls, 2 p.m.
WISCONSIN
STATE MEET
Saturday’s Meet
At Ridges Golf Course,
Wisconsin Rapids
Ashland, Northwestern boys in Division 2 race, 12:35 p.m.
Ashland, Northwestern girls in Division 2 race, 2:25 p.m.
football
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AAAAA
Saturday’s Semifinals
St. Francis (5-4) at Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.
Andover (3-6) at Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.
SECTION 7AAAA
Saturday’s Semifinals
North Branch (1-8) at Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m. (WKLK-AM 1230)
Princeton (3-6) at Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.
SECTION 7AAA
Saturday’s Semifinals
Two Harbors (6-3) at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (5-2), 1 p.m.
Esko (2-7) at Proctor (7-1), 1 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)
SECTION 7AA
Saturday’s Semifinals
Crosby-Ironton (7-2) at Royalton (7-1), 1 p.m.
Rush City (7-2) at Eveleth-Gilbert (6-2), 1 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Saturday’s Semifinals
Braham (6-2) vs. Deer River (6-3), at Rush City, 2 p.m.
Chisholm (4-5) at Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), 2 p.m.
SECTION 5 NINE-MAN
Saturday’s Semifinals
Floodwood (7-2) at Cromwell-Wright (9-0), 7 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)
South Ridge at (6-3) at Silver Bay (6-2), 2 p.m. (WMOZ-FM 106.9)
SECTION 7 NINE-MAN
Saturday’s Semifinals
Cook County (4-5) at North Woods (7-1), 2 p.m.
Northeast Range (4-5) at Ely (8-0), 2 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
MINNESOTA
STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS AA
Quarterfinals
At Benilde-St. Margaret’s H.S.,
St. Louis Park
Wednesday’s Results
Andover 2, Moorhead 0
Stillwater 6, Mounds View 1
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday’s Semifinals
Andover (15-2-2) vs. Stillwater (20-0-0), 8 a.m.
Wayzata (17-0-3) vs. Edina (16-3-1), 10 a.m.
Tuesday
Third Place
Semifinals losers, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Championship
Semifinals winners, 3 p.m.
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s Results
At St. Cloud State
Mankato West 2, Bemidji 1, OT
Northfield 2, Willmar 1, OT
At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom
Blake 3, Duluth Denfeld 1
St. Thomas Academy 5, St. Paul Como Park 0
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday’s Semifinals
Mankato West (18-2-0) vs. Northfield (15-3-3), noon
Blake (16-3-2) vs. St. Thomas Academy (15-4), 2 p.m.
Tuesday
Third Place
Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Championship
Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
MINNESOTA
STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS AA
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s Results
At Farmington H.S.
Rosemount 2, Minnetonka 1, OT
Minneapolis Washburn 2, St. Michael-Albertville 1
Thursday’s Results
At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom
Andover 2, East Ridge 0
Centennial 2, Lakeville North 1, OT
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Andover (16-2-1) vs. Centennial (16-0-3), noon
Rosemount (16-1-2) vs. Minneapolis Washburn (17-1-1), 2 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Third Place
Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.
Championship
Semifinals winners, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s Results
At St. Cloud State
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, St. Cloud Apollo 0
Hill-Murray 1, Waconia 0
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday’s Semifinals
Benilde-St. Margaret’s (16-4-1) vs. Hill-Murray (14-7-0), 4 p.m.
Dover-Eyota (17-3) vs. Mankato West (18-2), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Third Place
Semifinals losers, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Championship
Semifinals winners, 12:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
MINNESOTA
STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS AA
At Baseline Tennis Center,
Minneapolis
Wednesday’s Results
Semifinals
Mahtomedi 4, Edina 3
Eagan 4, St. Cloud Tech 3
Championship
Mahtomedi 5, Eagan 2
Third Place
Edina 4, St. Cloud Tech 3
Fifth Place
Prior Lake 6, Duluth East 1
Individuals
Today’s Matches
Singles
Semifinals
Sophia Reddy, Edina, vs. Meagan Brown, Elk River, 8 a.m.
Isabella Lambert, Minnetonka, vs. Zoe Klass-Warch, St. Paul Central, 8 a.m.
Championship, 11:30 a.m.
Third place, 11:30 a.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Alexandra Kopiecki, Mounds View, vs. Ginger Valentine, Delano, 8 a.m.
Abbie Kelm, Bemidji, vs. Emma Trncic, Rochester Mayo, 8 a.m.
Consolation final, 11:30 a.m.
Doubles
Semifinals
Taylor Tarrolly/Katelyn Tarrolly, St. Cloud Tech, vs. Grace Riermann/Maggie Riermann, Mahtomedi, 8 a.m.
Mackenzie Novak/Karin Young, Eastview, vs. Savanna Crowell/Taylor Jackson, Prior Lake, 8 a.m.
Championship, 11:30 a.m.
Third place, 11:30 a.m.
Consolation
Semifinals
Sophie Slattery/Margaux Boyer, Edina, vs. Kelsey Dorr/Reilee Schepper, Princeton, 8 a.m.
Samantha Stephenson/Sydney Stern, Wayzata, vs. Erin Hoffman/Emily Cooper, Mahtomedi, 8 a.m.
Consolation final, 11:30 a.m.
CLASS A
At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center,
Minneapolis
Wednesday’s Results
Semifinals
Rochester Lourdes 4, Virginia 3
Blake 7, Foley 0
Championship
Blake 6, Rochester Lourdes 1
Third Place
Virginia 4, Foley 3
Fifth Place
Holy Family Catholic 4, Roseau 3
Individuals
Today’s Matches
Singles
Semifinals
Libby Rickeman, Blake, vs. Katie Mulvey, Trinity School at River Ridge, 8 a.m.
Izabella Edin, Staples Motley, vs. Arlina Shen, Blake, 8 a.m.
Championship, 11:30 a.m.
Third place, 11:30 a.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Cora Delich, Eveleth-Gilbert, vs. Emma Barnd, United South Central, 8 a.m.
Cindy Li, Cotter, vs. Natalie Cahill, Pine City, 8 a.m.
Consolation final, 11:30 a.m.
Doubles
Semifinals
Ally Tiedemann/Amy Follette, Crookston, vs. Lainey Axell/Sophie Skallerud, Blake, 8 a.m.
Joelle Thorfinnson/Danielle Thorfinnson, Minnewaska Area, vs. Grace Zumwinkle/Lauren Kozikowski, Breck, 8 a.m.
Championship, 11:30 a.m.
Third place, 11:30 a.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Libby Moakley/Lindsey Harris, Holy Family Catholic, vs. Vaida Behnke/Avery Stillwell, Litchfield, 8 a.m.
Kate Wensloff/Lauren Johnson, Roseau, vs. Ellen Gorman/Sydney Allison, Rochester Lourdes, 8 a.m.
Consolation final, 11:30 a.m.
Volleyball
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AAA
Wednesday’s Results
First Round
St. Francis def. Duluth East 27-25, 25-19, 11-25, 20-25, 15-10
Forest Lake def. Duluth Denfeld 25-14, 25-20, 25-12
Anoka def. Chisago Lakes Area 25-20, 25-17, 25-22
North Branch def. Andover 25-17, 13-25, 25-19, 25-23
Today’s Quarterfinals
St. Francis (16-11) at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.
Forest Lake (16-11) at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.
Anoka (16-12) at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-8), 7 p.m.
North Branch (12-15) at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.
SECTION 7AA
Wednesday’s Results
First Round
Subsection 1
Rush City def. Cloquet 20-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-22
Pine City def. Esko 28-26, 20-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-7
Duluth Marshall def. Mora 25-16, 25-13, 20-25, 25-14
Aitkin def. Moose Lake-Willow River 25-12, 25-19, 25-17
Subsection 2
Hermantown def. Eveleth-Gilbert 25-15, 25-13, 25-14
Virginia def. International Falls 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 17-25, 15-10
Hibbing def. Proctor 25-20, 25-8, 26-24
Greenway def. Two Harbors 25-8, 27-25, 25-14
Today’s Quarterfinals
Subsection 1
Pine City (16-8) at Rush City (20-3), 7 p.m.
Duluth Marshall (22-5) at Aitkin (23-6), 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
Virginia (15-11) at Hermantown (24-3), 7 p.m.
Hibbing (13-13) at Greenway (22-6), 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Wednesday’s Results
Second Round
Subsection 1
Cook County def. Lakeview Christian Academy 25-9, 25-9, 25-17
Silver Bay def. South Ridge 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
Carlton def. Barnum 25-9, 25-16, 25-13
Cromwell-Wright def. Wrenshall 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-18
Subsection 2
Hill City def. Northeast Range 25-12, 26-24, 25-14
Deer River def. Mountain Iron-Buhl 25-22, 25-18, 25-12
Cherry def. Ely 25-15, 25-16, 25-19
North Woods def. Chisholm 25-9, 25-15, 25-10
Today’s Quarterfinals
Subsection 1
Silver Bay (9-11) at Cook County (19-3), 7 p.m.
Cromwell-Wright (16-7) at Carlton (19-10), 7 p.m.
Subsection 2
Deer River (13-14) at Hill City (20-6), 7 p.m.
North Woods (19-8) at Cherry (18-7), 7 p.m.