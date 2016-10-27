Prep playoff schedule

Class A girls, 11 a.m.

Class AA boys, 1 p.m.

Class AA girls, 2 p.m.

WISCONSIN

STATE MEET

Saturday’s Meet

At Ridges Golf Course,

Wisconsin Rapids

Ashland, Northwestern boys in Division 2 race, 12:35 p.m.

Ashland, Northwestern girls in Division 2 race, 2:25 p.m.

football

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AAAAA

Saturday’s Semifinals

St. Francis (5-4) at Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.

Andover (3-6) at Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.

SECTION 7AAAA

Saturday’s Semifinals

North Branch (1-8) at Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m. (WKLK-AM 1230)

Princeton (3-6) at Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.

SECTION 7AAA

Saturday’s Semifinals

Two Harbors (6-3) at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (5-2), 1 p.m.

Esko (2-7) at Proctor (7-1), 1 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)

SECTION 7AA

Saturday’s Semifinals

Crosby-Ironton (7-2) at Royalton (7-1), 1 p.m.

Rush City (7-2) at Eveleth-Gilbert (6-2), 1 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Saturday’s Semifinals

Braham (6-2) vs. Deer River (6-3), at Rush City, 2 p.m.

Chisholm (4-5) at Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), 2 p.m.

SECTION 5 NINE-MAN

Saturday’s Semifinals

Floodwood (7-2) at Cromwell-Wright (9-0), 7 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)

South Ridge at (6-3) at Silver Bay (6-2), 2 p.m. (WMOZ-FM 106.9)

SECTION 7 NINE-MAN

Saturday’s Semifinals

Cook County (4-5) at North Woods (7-1), 2 p.m.

Northeast Range (4-5) at Ely (8-0), 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

MINNESOTA

STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

At Benilde-St. Margaret’s H.S.,

St. Louis Park

Wednesday’s Results

Andover 2, Moorhead 0

Stillwater 6, Mounds View 1

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Monday’s Semifinals

Andover (15-2-2) vs. Stillwater (20-0-0), 8 a.m.

Wayzata (17-0-3) vs. Edina (16-3-1), 10 a.m.

Tuesday

Third Place

Semifinals losers, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Championship

Semifinals winners, 3 p.m.

CLASS A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s Results

At St. Cloud State

Mankato West 2, Bemidji 1, OT

Northfield 2, Willmar 1, OT

At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

Blake 3, Duluth Denfeld 1

St. Thomas Academy 5, St. Paul Como Park 0

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Monday’s Semifinals

Mankato West (18-2-0) vs. Northfield (15-3-3), noon

Blake (16-3-2) vs. St. Thomas Academy (15-4), 2 p.m.

Tuesday

Third Place

Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Championship

Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

MINNESOTA

STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s Results

At Farmington H.S.

Rosemount 2, Minnetonka 1, OT

Minneapolis Washburn 2, St. Michael-Albertville 1

Thursday’s Results

At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

Andover 2, East Ridge 0

Centennial 2, Lakeville North 1, OT

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Andover (16-2-1) vs. Centennial (16-0-3), noon

Rosemount (16-1-2) vs. Minneapolis Washburn (17-1-1), 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Third Place

Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.

Championship

Semifinals winners, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s Results

At St. Cloud State

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Hill-Murray 1, Waconia 0

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Monday’s Semifinals

Benilde-St. Margaret’s (16-4-1) vs. Hill-Murray (14-7-0), 4 p.m.

Dover-Eyota (17-3) vs. Mankato West (18-2), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Third Place

Semifinals losers, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Championship

Semifinals winners, 12:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

MINNESOTA

STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS AA

At Baseline Tennis Center,

Minneapolis

Wednesday’s Results

Semifinals

Mahtomedi 4, Edina 3

Eagan 4, St. Cloud Tech 3

Championship

Mahtomedi 5, Eagan 2

Third Place

Edina 4, St. Cloud Tech 3

Fifth Place

Prior Lake 6, Duluth East 1

Individuals

Today’s Matches

Singles

Semifinals

Sophia Reddy, Edina, vs. Meagan Brown, Elk River, 8 a.m.

Isabella Lambert, Minnetonka, vs. Zoe Klass-Warch, St. Paul Central, 8 a.m.

Championship, 11:30 a.m.

Third place, 11:30 a.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Alexandra Kopiecki, Mounds View, vs. Ginger Valentine, Delano, 8 a.m.

Abbie Kelm, Bemidji, vs. Emma Trncic, Rochester Mayo, 8 a.m.

Consolation final, 11:30 a.m.

Doubles

Semifinals

Taylor Tarrolly/Katelyn Tarrolly, St. Cloud Tech, vs. Grace Riermann/Maggie Riermann, Mahtomedi, 8 a.m.

Mackenzie Novak/Karin Young, Eastview, vs. Savanna Crowell/Taylor Jackson, Prior Lake, 8 a.m.

Championship, 11:30 a.m.

Third place, 11:30 a.m.

Consolation

Semifinals

Sophie Slattery/Margaux Boyer, Edina, vs. Kelsey Dorr/Reilee Schepper, Princeton, 8 a.m.

Samantha Stephenson/Sydney Stern, Wayzata, vs. Erin Hoffman/Emily Cooper, Mahtomedi, 8 a.m.

Consolation final, 11:30 a.m.

CLASS A

At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center,

Minneapolis

Wednesday’s Results

Semifinals

Rochester Lourdes 4, Virginia 3

Blake 7, Foley 0

Championship

Blake 6, Rochester Lourdes 1

Third Place

Virginia 4, Foley 3

Fifth Place

Holy Family Catholic 4, Roseau 3

Individuals

Today’s Matches

Singles

Semifinals

Libby Rickeman, Blake, vs. Katie Mulvey, Trinity School at River Ridge, 8 a.m.

Izabella Edin, Staples Motley, vs. Arlina Shen, Blake, 8 a.m.

Championship, 11:30 a.m.

Third place, 11:30 a.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Cora Delich, Eveleth-Gilbert, vs. Emma Barnd, United South Central, 8 a.m.

Cindy Li, Cotter, vs. Natalie Cahill, Pine City, 8 a.m.

Consolation final, 11:30 a.m.

Doubles

Semifinals

Ally Tiedemann/Amy Follette, Crookston, vs. Lainey Axell/Sophie Skallerud, Blake, 8 a.m.

Joelle Thorfinnson/Danielle Thorfinnson, Minnewaska Area, vs. Grace Zumwinkle/Lauren Kozikowski, Breck, 8 a.m.

Championship, 11:30 a.m.

Third place, 11:30 a.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Libby Moakley/Lindsey Harris, Holy Family Catholic, vs. Vaida Behnke/Avery Stillwell, Litchfield, 8 a.m.

Kate Wensloff/Lauren Johnson, Roseau, vs. Ellen Gorman/Sydney Allison, Rochester Lourdes, 8 a.m.

Consolation final, 11:30 a.m.

Volleyball

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AAA

Wednesday’s Results

First Round

St. Francis def. Duluth East 27-25, 25-19, 11-25, 20-25, 15-10

Forest Lake def. Duluth Denfeld 25-14, 25-20, 25-12

Anoka def. Chisago Lakes Area 25-20, 25-17, 25-22

North Branch def. Andover 25-17, 13-25, 25-19, 25-23

Today’s Quarterfinals

St. Francis (16-11) at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.

Forest Lake (16-11) at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.

Anoka (16-12) at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-8), 7 p.m.

North Branch (12-15) at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7AA

Wednesday’s Results

First Round

Subsection 1

Rush City def. Cloquet 20-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-22

Pine City def. Esko 28-26, 20-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-7

Duluth Marshall def. Mora 25-16, 25-13, 20-25, 25-14

Aitkin def. Moose Lake-Willow River 25-12, 25-19, 25-17

Subsection 2

Hermantown def. Eveleth-Gilbert 25-15, 25-13, 25-14

Virginia def. International Falls 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 17-25, 15-10

Hibbing def. Proctor 25-20, 25-8, 26-24

Greenway def. Two Harbors 25-8, 27-25, 25-14

Today’s Quarterfinals

Subsection 1

Pine City (16-8) at Rush City (20-3), 7 p.m.

Duluth Marshall (22-5) at Aitkin (23-6), 7 p.m.

Subsection 2

Virginia (15-11) at Hermantown (24-3), 7 p.m.

Hibbing (13-13) at Greenway (22-6), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Wednesday’s Results

Second Round

Subsection 1

Cook County def. Lakeview Christian Academy 25-9, 25-9, 25-17

Silver Bay def. South Ridge 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

Carlton def. Barnum 25-9, 25-16, 25-13

Cromwell-Wright def. Wrenshall 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-18

Subsection 2

Hill City def. Northeast Range 25-12, 26-24, 25-14

Deer River def. Mountain Iron-Buhl 25-22, 25-18, 25-12

Cherry def. Ely 25-15, 25-16, 25-19

North Woods def. Chisholm 25-9, 25-15, 25-10

Today’s Quarterfinals

Subsection 1

Silver Bay (9-11) at Cook County (19-3), 7 p.m.

Cromwell-Wright (16-7) at Carlton (19-10), 7 p.m.

Subsection 2

Deer River (13-14) at Hill City (20-6), 7 p.m.

North Woods (19-8) at Cherry (18-7), 7 p.m.