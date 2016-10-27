Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prep playoff schedule

    By News Tribune Today at 10:46 p.m.

    cross country

    MINNESOTA

    STATE MEET

    Saturday, Nov. 5

    At St. Olaf College,

    Northfield

    Class A boys, 10 a.m.

    Class A girls, 11 a.m.

    Class AA boys, 1 p.m.

    Class AA girls, 2 p.m.

    WISCONSIN

    STATE MEET

    Saturday’s Meet

    At Ridges Golf Course,

    Wisconsin Rapids

    Ashland, Northwestern boys in Division 2 race, 12:35 p.m.

    Ashland, Northwestern girls in Division 2 race, 2:25 p.m.

    football

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AAAAA

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    St. Francis (5-4) at Chisago Lakes Area (4-4), 2 p.m.

    Andover (3-6) at Grand Rapids (6-2), 2 p.m.

    SECTION 7AAAA

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    North Branch (1-8) at Cloquet (5-3), 2 p.m. (WKLK-AM 1230)

    Princeton (3-6) at Hermantown (5-3), 6 p.m.

    SECTION 7AAA

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    Two Harbors (6-3) at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (5-2), 1 p.m.

    Esko (2-7) at Proctor (7-1), 1 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)

    SECTION 7AA

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    Crosby-Ironton (7-2) at Royalton (7-1), 1 p.m.

    Rush City (7-2) at Eveleth-Gilbert (6-2), 1 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    Braham (6-2) vs. Deer River (6-3), at Rush City, 2 p.m.

    Chisholm (4-5) at Hinckley-Finlayson (8-0), 2 p.m.

    SECTION 5 NINE-MAN

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    Floodwood (7-2) at Cromwell-Wright (9-0), 7 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)

    South Ridge at (6-3) at Silver Bay (6-2), 2 p.m. (WMOZ-FM 106.9)

    SECTION 7 NINE-MAN

    Saturday’s Semifinals

    Cook County (4-5) at North Woods (7-1), 2 p.m.

    Northeast Range (4-5) at Ely (8-0), 2 p.m.

    BOYS SOCCER

    MINNESOTA

    STATE TOURNAMENT

    CLASS AA

    Quarterfinals

    At Benilde-St. Margaret’s H.S.,

    St. Louis Park

    Wednesday’s Results

    Andover 2, Moorhead 0

    Stillwater 6, Mounds View 1

    At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    Monday’s Semifinals

    Andover (15-2-2) vs. Stillwater (20-0-0), 8 a.m.

    Wayzata (17-0-3) vs. Edina (16-3-1), 10 a.m.

    Tuesday

    Third Place

    Semifinals losers, 4 p.m.

    Thursday, Nov. 3

    Championship

    Semifinals winners, 3 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Quarterfinals

    Wednesday’s Results

    At St. Cloud State

    Mankato West 2, Bemidji 1, OT

    Northfield 2, Willmar 1, OT

    At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

    Blake 3, Duluth Denfeld 1

    St. Thomas Academy 5, St. Paul Como Park 0

    At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    Monday’s Semifinals

    Mankato West (18-2-0) vs. Northfield (15-3-3), noon

    Blake (16-3-2) vs. St. Thomas Academy (15-4), 2 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Third Place

    Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.

    Thursday, Nov. 3

    Championship

    Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.

    GIRLS SOCCER

    MINNESOTA

    STATE TOURNAMENT

    CLASS AA

    Quarterfinals

    Wednesday’s Results

    At Farmington H.S.

    Rosemount 2, Minnetonka 1, OT

    Minneapolis Washburn 2, St. Michael-Albertville 1

    Thursday’s Results

    At Chisago Lakes H.S., Lindstrom

    Andover 2, East Ridge 0

    Centennial 2, Lakeville North 1, OT

    At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    Tuesday’s Semifinals

    Andover (16-2-1) vs. Centennial (16-0-3), noon

    Rosemount (16-1-2) vs. Minneapolis Washburn (17-1-1), 2 p.m.

    Thursday, Nov. 3

    Third Place

    Semifinals losers, 8 a.m.

    Championship

    Semifinals winners, 5:30 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Quarterfinals

    Thursday’s Results

    At St. Cloud State

    Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, St. Cloud Apollo 0

    Hill-Murray 1, Waconia 0

    At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    Monday’s Semifinals

    Benilde-St. Margaret’s (16-4-1) vs. Hill-Murray (14-7-0), 4 p.m.

    Dover-Eyota (17-3) vs. Mankato West (18-2), 6 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Third Place

    Semifinals losers, 10 a.m.

    Thursday, Nov. 3

    Championship

    Semifinals winners, 12:30 p.m.

    Girls tennis

    MINNESOTA

    STATE TOURNAMENT

    CLASS AA

    At Baseline Tennis Center,

    Minneapolis

    Wednesday’s Results

    Semifinals

    Mahtomedi 4, Edina 3

    Eagan 4, St. Cloud Tech 3

    Championship

    Mahtomedi 5, Eagan 2

    Third Place

    Edina 4, St. Cloud Tech 3

    Fifth Place

    Prior Lake 6, Duluth East 1

    Individuals

    Today’s Matches

    Singles

    Semifinals

    Sophia Reddy, Edina, vs. Meagan Brown, Elk River, 8 a.m.

    Isabella Lambert, Minnetonka, vs. Zoe Klass-Warch, St. Paul Central, 8 a.m.

    Championship, 11:30 a.m.

    Third place, 11:30 a.m.

    Consolation Semifinals

    Alexandra Kopiecki, Mounds View, vs. Ginger Valentine, Delano, 8 a.m.

    Abbie Kelm, Bemidji, vs. Emma Trncic, Rochester Mayo, 8 a.m.

    Consolation final, 11:30 a.m.

    Doubles

    Semifinals

    Taylor Tarrolly/Katelyn Tarrolly, St. Cloud Tech, vs. Grace Riermann/Maggie Riermann, Mahtomedi, 8 a.m.

    Mackenzie Novak/Karin Young, Eastview, vs. Savanna Crowell/Taylor Jackson, Prior Lake, 8 a.m.

    Championship, 11:30 a.m.

    Third place, 11:30 a.m.

    Consolation

    Semifinals

    Sophie Slattery/Margaux Boyer, Edina, vs. Kelsey Dorr/Reilee Schepper, Princeton, 8 a.m.

    Samantha Stephenson/Sydney Stern, Wayzata, vs. Erin Hoffman/Emily Cooper, Mahtomedi, 8 a.m.

    Consolation final, 11:30 a.m.

    CLASS A

    At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center,

    Minneapolis

    Wednesday’s Results

    Semifinals

    Rochester Lourdes 4, Virginia 3

    Blake 7, Foley 0

    Championship

    Blake 6, Rochester Lourdes 1

    Third Place

    Virginia 4, Foley 3

    Fifth Place

    Holy Family Catholic 4, Roseau 3

    Individuals

    Today’s Matches

    Singles

    Semifinals

    Libby Rickeman, Blake, vs. Katie Mulvey, Trinity School at River Ridge, 8 a.m.

    Izabella Edin, Staples Motley, vs. Arlina Shen, Blake, 8 a.m.

    Championship, 11:30 a.m.

    Third place, 11:30 a.m.

    Consolation Semifinals

    Cora Delich, Eveleth-Gilbert, vs. Emma Barnd, United South Central, 8 a.m.

    Cindy Li, Cotter, vs. Natalie Cahill, Pine City, 8 a.m.

    Consolation final, 11:30 a.m.

    Doubles

    Semifinals

    Ally Tiedemann/Amy Follette, Crookston, vs. Lainey Axell/Sophie Skallerud, Blake, 8 a.m.

    Joelle Thorfinnson/Danielle Thorfinnson, Minnewaska Area, vs. Grace Zumwinkle/Lauren Kozikowski, Breck, 8 a.m.

    Championship, 11:30 a.m.

    Third place, 11:30 a.m.

    Consolation Semifinals

    Libby Moakley/Lindsey Harris, Holy Family Catholic, vs. Vaida Behnke/Avery Stillwell, Litchfield, 8 a.m.

    Kate Wensloff/Lauren Johnson, Roseau, vs. Ellen Gorman/Sydney Allison, Rochester Lourdes, 8 a.m.

    Consolation final, 11:30 a.m.

    Volleyball

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AAA

    Wednesday’s Results

    First Round

    St. Francis def. Duluth East 27-25, 25-19, 11-25, 20-25, 15-10

    Forest Lake def. Duluth Denfeld 25-14, 25-20, 25-12

    Anoka def. Chisago Lakes Area 25-20, 25-17, 25-22

    North Branch def. Andover 25-17, 13-25, 25-19, 25-23

    Today’s Quarterfinals

    St. Francis (16-11) at No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti (14-12), 7 p.m.

    Forest Lake (16-11) at No. 3 Princeton (15-7), 7 p.m.

    Anoka (16-12) at No. 4 Grand Rapids (19-8), 7 p.m.

    North Branch (12-15) at No. 1 Elk River (16-11), 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7AA

    Wednesday’s Results

    First Round

    Subsection 1

    Rush City def. Cloquet 20-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-22

    Pine City def. Esko 28-26, 20-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-7

    Duluth Marshall def. Mora 25-16, 25-13, 20-25, 25-14

    Aitkin def. Moose Lake-Willow River 25-12, 25-19, 25-17

    Subsection 2

    Hermantown def. Eveleth-Gilbert 25-15, 25-13, 25-14

    Virginia def. International Falls 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 17-25, 15-10

    Hibbing def. Proctor 25-20, 25-8, 26-24

    Greenway def. Two Harbors 25-8, 27-25, 25-14

    Today’s Quarterfinals

    Subsection 1

    Pine City (16-8) at Rush City (20-3), 7 p.m.

    Duluth Marshall (22-5) at Aitkin (23-6), 7 p.m.

    Subsection 2

    Virginia (15-11) at Hermantown (24-3), 7 p.m.

    Hibbing (13-13) at Greenway (22-6), 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Wednesday’s Results

    Second Round

    Subsection 1

    Cook County def. Lakeview Christian Academy 25-9, 25-9, 25-17

    Silver Bay def. South Ridge 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

    Carlton def. Barnum 25-9, 25-16, 25-13

    Cromwell-Wright def. Wrenshall 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-18

    Subsection 2

    Hill City def. Northeast Range 25-12, 26-24, 25-14

    Deer River def. Mountain Iron-Buhl 25-22, 25-18, 25-12

    Cherry def. Ely 25-15, 25-16, 25-19

    North Woods def. Chisholm 25-9, 25-15, 25-10

    Today’s Quarterfinals

    Subsection 1

    Silver Bay (9-11) at Cook County (19-3), 7 p.m.

    Cromwell-Wright (16-7) at Carlton (19-10), 7 p.m.

    Subsection 2

    Deer River (13-14) at Hill City (20-6), 7 p.m.

    North Woods (19-8) at Cherry (18-7), 7 p.m.

    Explore related topics:sportspreps
    Advertisement