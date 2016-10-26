Duluth Denfeld falls to Blake in state boys soccer tourney

Denfeld shocked Blake by scoring in the first minute of their Class A quarterfinal before falling 3-1 at Chisago Lakes High School.

“It was a fantastic season, you can’t ask for more,” Hunters coach Scott Anderson said. “These kids put it out there and played their best. You can’t hang your head in shame.”

The Hunters, whose 10-game win streak was stopped, finished the season 16-5. The Bears (16-3-2) move on to a semifinal against either St. Thomas Academy or St. Paul Como Park at 2 p.m. Monday at the Vikings’ first-year indoor stadium.

That was the site the Hunters had hoped to visit, and with the way the game started Wednesday, that seemed a distinct possibility.

Anderson had promised to be aggressive, and they stuck to that promise by striking less than a minute into the game.

“We decided we wanted to come out strong, and we did it well,” said senior defender Braden Emanuelson, who was named to the Coaches Association Class A All-State second team. “Coming in to play a private school from the (Twin) Cities we were a little bit nervous and shaky, but once we got that goal we settled in.”

The goal came off the right foot of sophomore Jon Faynik, another All-State second-teamer, who curled in a shot from in front of the goal just 38 seconds in for his 22nd goal of the season.

“Most teams you can catch on their heels right at the beginning of the game,” Faynik said. “Even the good ones usually don’t start off strong, so we decided to go out there hard and get the ball up top and get a shot off. And it worked.”

The two coaches knew there was still a long way to go.

“It was a wake-up call,” Blake coach Tamba Johnson said. “I’ve been telling (my players) that Duluth deserves to be here and they’re going to be good. But at the end of the day, we said, ‘We’re the better team from a talent standpoint, and it will work itself out.’ ”

Anderson said: “That was a nice way to start, but jumping out early like that is almost scary because you might relax a little bit. Then they started outplaying us.”

Blake, seeded second in this tournament despite being only a No. 4 seed in their section, didn’t take long to tie the game. Junior forward Colin McConkey equalized on a header off Lane Lipschultz’s set piece at 10:56.

“It was huge. It calmed us down and made it a game again,” Johnson said of the tying goal. “The longer the game goes 1-0, it gives them more confidence. It allowed us to realize we were in the state tournament.”

The Bears controlled the tempo for most of the rest of the half, breaking the tie on junior forward Ethan Roe’s right-footed shot that slid under goalkeeper James Faynik and into the back of the net at the 32-minute mark. It was Roe’s 16th goal of the season.

Junior forward Sean LeBlanc finished the scoring midway through the second half, but the Hunters didn’t let up, getting off a few quality chances in an attempt to trim the deficit.

“Our motto all year long has been relentless, tenacious soccer and we kept going,” Anderson said. “We’re not a give-up team, we keep coming at you.”

Though the eight seniors won’t be able to play in the Vikings’ stadium, their performance might be enough to boost the next group of Hunters to the promised land.

“I wish we could have won this first game, but overall it was great to make history,” Emanuelson said.

Duluth Denfeld 1-0—1

Blake 2-1—3

First half — 1. DD, Jon Faynik (Filip Bjorstrand), 0:38; 2. B, Colin McConkey (Lane Lipschultz), 10:56; 3. B, Ethan Roe, 32:00.

Second half — 4. B, Sean LeBlanc (Haluk Ercan-Fang), 57:22.

Saves — James Faynik, DD, 11; Quinn Kiernat, B, 6.