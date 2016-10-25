“It’s a big thing for the school and the whole community,” Scott Anderson, who coached the Hunters in a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to Mahtomedi in 2004, said before practice Tuesday. “It’s some recognition of West Duluth and what we can accomplish. This is a chance for us to keep more boys interested in soccer, but if it gets kids interested in Denfeld athletics, period, that will be a great thing.”

Denfeld (16-4) rides a 10-game winning streak into today’s 5:30 p.m. Class A quarterfinal against second-seeded Blake (15-3-2) at Chisago Lakes Area High School in Lindstrom, Minn.

“It’s been super exciting since it hasn’t happened around here (in a long time),” Hunters goalkeeper James Faynik said.

The winner advances to play a semifinal indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

“I think it’s going to be a great game,” said Anderson, who watched Blake’s section final on YouTube. “They have some speed. They push three forwards forward. But if we play our style and our defense stays solid like it has been, we’ll have a good shot.”

Anderson and his players are hoping the Bears push a little too far forward, leaving open counterattacking possibilities for players such as Jon Faynik and Keegan Chastey.

“If they have more numbers forward, we’ll do the same thing on the other end and look for those gaps and see if we can get through,” Anderson said.

Faynik, a sophomore, has 21 goals this season and set the single-season school record with 28 points.

Anderson moved him around in the Section 7A final at Chisago Lakes Area, eventually slotting him on the far right side of the field, making it difficult for the Wildcats to mark him.

“We have to try and move the ball and get on some counterattacks and put the ball in the back of the net,” Jon Faynik said.

The difference may revolve around whose backline repels those attacks the best. Blake posted 13 shutouts and allowed only nine goals all season, while Denfeld only allowed more than one goal in a game just twice this season.

“They have a strong, but somewhat shaky backline,” James Faynik said. “They try to clear the ball a lot, so if we press them hard they might make some mistakes and give up the ball.

“That should be to our advantage to an extent.”

James Faynik, along with Hunters senior defender Braden Emanuelson, were named to the Minnesota Coaches Association Class A All-State second team this week.

The Hunters believe their strength on defense will create offensive chances.

“That really helps because it allows us forwards to get up there and not have to get back all the time,” Jon Faynik said.